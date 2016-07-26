UPDATE 1-China internet regulator fines websites over reporting -media

(Adds Cyberspace Administration report, paragraphs 2-3, 8-10,
SHANGHAI, July 26 China's internet regulator has
fined several websites for violating internet publication rules
and ordered them to "rectify" pages that ran news stories based
on their own reporting, state media has reported.
Government rules restricting the publication online of
"self-edited" news and information have been widely ignored,
with many websites running robust reporting operations.
The enforcement of the rules appeared to be the latest move
by President Xi Jinping's administration to strengthen the
ruling Communist Party's grip on the flow of news and
information.
Websites run by Sina Corp, Sohu.com Inc,
Netease Inc, Phoenix New Media Ltd's iFeng and
others had engaged in "actions that seriously violated
regulations and had a completely vile effect", state media
reported, quoting the Beijing municipal arm of the Cyberspace
Administration of China (CAC).
The sites were ordered to "rectify" their wrongdoing and
slapped with administrative fines, it said.
One report by the Beijing Times that was widely
re-published, including by the websites of the state news agency
Xinhua and the Communist Party's official People's Daily, said
several pages on Sina, Sohu, Netease and iFeng had been shut
down.
"All the (items) that were shut down or cleaned up included
websites and web pages, mobile clients, public WeChat accounts
and other platforms for propagation," the Beijing Times said.
In a notice posted on its website, the CAC said late on
Monday that eight internet portals - the four mentioned in the
news reports, as well as Tencent Holding Ltd, Baidu
Inc and two that were not identified - had been subject
to inspections in Beijing and Guangdong.
Calls to Sina were not answered and the company did not
respond to emailed requests for a comment. Calls to Netease and
iFeng were not answered.
Baidu and Tencent did not provide immediate comment when
contacted by Reuters early on Tuesday.
A Sohu spokeswoman also declined to comment.
The CAC said the inspections had discovered problems in
management, training and other areas resulting in part from "the
blind pursuit of economic benefit".
"There were problems resulting from the rapid development of
new technologies, and real problems with lagging legislation and
team building that wasn't strong," it said.
"The national CAC will work with the local cyberspace
administrations to put forward requirements for rectification
for the relevant websites and conduct discussions with Tencent
and iFeng, which had prominent website management problems," it
said.
The party has signalled that it would not be relaxing its
control over the media any time soon.
In February, Xi visited the offices of Xinhua, the People's
Daily and CCTV, the government's flagship television station,
and said media must follow the party line, uphold the "correct
guidance of public opinion" and promote "positive propaganda as
the main theme".
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Jake
Spring; Editing by Robert Birsel)