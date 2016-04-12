China says tech firms pledge to counter online terror activities

BEIJING, April 12 Twenty-five Chinese technology
companies have signed a pledge to counter images and information
online that promote terrorism, the internet regulator said on
Tuesday, months after China passed a controversial new
anti-terrorism law.
The Cyberspace Administration of China said the companies
had promised to "handle in a timely way terror-related harmful,
illegal information, create a clear internet space and maintain
social stability".
The companies which have signed up include Baidu Inc
, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, JD.com and Sina Corp, the regulator said.
Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com and Sina did not immediately
respond to request for comment. A Baidu spokesman declined to
comment.
The regulator said that more than 25,000 posts, 4,000 videos
and 200 accounts had been removed from the internet so far this
year that involve illegal, terror-related content.
China passed the anti-terrorism law in December. Among other
things, it requires technology firms to help decrypt information
and cooperate with the government in fighting terrorism.
Critics say China uses its counter-terror and national
security regulations to quell free speech.
Under President Xi Jinping, the government has implemented
an unprecedented tightening of internet controls and sought to
codify the policy within the law.
China has rebuffed the criticism of the law, saying it is
simply doing what other Western nations already do in asking
technology firms to help fight terror.
The law has caused particular unease in Western capitals as
it codifies sweeping powers for the government to combat
perceived threats.
China says it faces a serious threat from groups such as the
East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which operates in
China's restive far western region of Xinjiang, home to the
Muslim Uighur people, where hundreds have died in violence in
recent years.
Rights groups and many foreign experts though say China has
never presented any convincing evidence to prove ETIM exists as
a cohesive, well-organised group capable of the kinds of attacks
China blames it for.
