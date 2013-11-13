Group of China Internet firms say to sue Baidu over copyright violations

BRIEF-Educational Development Corp's March revenue rose 31 pct
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues
BEIJING Nov 13 A group including Chinese Internet firms Tencent Holdings and Sohu.Com Inc as well as a top U.S. film industry body said on Wednesday it is seeking 300 million yuan ($49.2 million) in damages from China's Baidu Inc and others for copyright violation.
The group, which also includes Youku Tudou Inc, Dalian Wanda Group and the Motion Picture Association of America, said in a statement that Baidu and others had been using an automated process to obtain content from the other companies.
Baidu was not immediately available for comment.
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, a victory for internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates.