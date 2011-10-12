REFILE-DEALTALK-China's US companies mull restructuring as crackdown looms

(Adds dropped word 12th paragraph)
* VIEs used to circumvent China restrictions on foreigners
* U.S. audit watchdog warns auditors on VIE accounting
* Companies preparing reorganisations for worst-case
scenario
* Move seen as hint China wants more companies to list at
home
* Telecoms and internet firms affected, shares decline
By Rachel Armstrong and Stephen Aldred
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 12 A looming Chinese
government crackdown on a corporate structure used by almost
half of all U.S.-listed Chinese stocks coupled with growing
investor uncertainty has prompted companies to mull major
restructuring plans.
New rules expected to apply to variable interest entities, a
structure used by several of China's internet giants, are not
only forcing executives to consider various options, the rules
are rattling investors as well.
Shares in China based, U.S. listed internet companies Sina
Corp and Baidu Inc have slumped around 26
percent and 12 percent since Reuters reported on Sept. 18 that
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had suggested
the government take action against VIEs.
Any new rules from the Chinese authorities are not expected
to shut-down existing VIEs, but lawyers say that the ongoing
uncertainty is pushing several companies to investigate
contingency plans.
"We're hoping we will never have to use them, but we are
working on plans for unwinding existing VIE arrangements and
making new investments using alternative structures to prepare
for the worst case scenario," said Marcia Ellis, a partner at
Ropes & Gray law firm in Hong Kong.
VIEs, (Variable Interest Entities) get around official
restrictions on direct foreign investment into sectors deemed
important to China's interests. Forty-two percent of China
companies listed in the U.S. use the VIE structure, according to
researchers at Peking University.
They are particularly popular in the internet sector, where
foreign investors are barred from commercial activities, as VIEs
give investors the earnings flow and control of a
domestically-owned company through a series of service contracts
rather than equity ownership.
But now a crackdown on VIEs is looming, after a raft of
accounting scandals involving overseas listed Chinese companies
erupted on North American stock exchanges.
Alibaba Group's acrimonious and public dispute with Yahoo
also put the structure in the spotlight when the
group's chief executive, Jack Ma, allegedly transferred its
lucrative online payment platform Alipay to a separate VIE
without the approval of the group's major shareholders.
Mainland Chinese media reports say the CSRC is suggesting
that companies already using the structures will be exempt from
most of the new rules, but international lawyers say that
doesn't mean China's authorities will give them an easy ride.
"Historically, even when the Chinese government makes
regulatory changes that grandfather existing companies, they
still make it very difficult for them to prosper in the future
unless they conform to the new regulatory environment," said
Lester Ross, a partner at WilmerHale law firm in Beijing.
Reuters asked Baidu, Sina and Alibaba, three of the most
well known companies that use the VIE structure if they had
looked at restructuring. Baidu and Sina both declined comment,
while Alibaba referred to a recent speech made by their chief
executive, Jack Ma, during a speech at Stanford University in
the U.S. in September.
"The VIE is a great innovation," but "we've got to make the
VIE really transparent," he said, adding that he didn't expect
the government to shut the entities down.
Last week, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a
U.S. accounting watchdog, warned auditors that companies may
assume they can consolidate the financial results of a VIE into
their own balance sheet "even though there might be significant
uncertainties regarding the economic substance of those
arrangements."
Online video company Tudou Holdings Limited showed
how VIE contracts can leave investors vulnerable when it was
looking to list on the Nasdaq late last year.
The offering was delayed eight months after Tudou's founder
Gary Wang, who had a 95 percent interest in Tudou's VIE, was hit
with a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife. His former wife was
demanding a portion of his VIE holding and if she had been
successful, she could have, in theory, kept a significant part
of its earnings that would otherwise have gone to Tudou's
shareholders.
Wang eventually settled with his ex-wife, but the case
delayed Tudou's IPO from December 2010 to August 2011.
RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS
There is no one-size-fits-all alternative to a variable
interest entity structure, which is why the structure has been
so popular. Any restructuring would involve changing the nature
of the relationship between the foreign investors and the
Chinese owners of the onshore licensed operations.
Some companies operating in sectors with no, or relatively
few restrictions on foreign ownership, could dismantle the VIE
and instead form an onshore joint venture.
Other companies in sectors that have tougher laws on foreign
ownership would face a more complicated task, but lawyers are
advising that investors need to review their VIE contracts and
see if they can enact stronger corporate governance controls.
"While there isn't necessarily a 'silver bullet' solution
for every investment, hence the long-standing popularity of
VIEs, developing contingency plans for the next-best
alternatives is clearly preferable to getting caught completely
off-guard if the regulatory winds shift direction," said Ropes &
Gray's Ellis.
In the long term it is expected that any changes to VIEs,
which would be likely to come from the Ministry of Commerce and
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as well as the
CSRC, would be accompanied by an effort from the authorities to
coax overseas-listed Chinese companies back to the domestic
market.
"I think what the CSRC wants to do is encourage these
valuable companies to list within China so that they have a
better control over them," said Virginia Tam, a partner at White
& Case in Hong Kong.
New rules will take time though, meaning investor
uncertainty is likely to linger.
"The Chinese government isn't in the business of issuing
press releases that would be helpful to private businesses,"
said Howard Wu, a Shanghai-based partner at Baker & McKenzie.
"I think it's unlikely you're going to get some official
government pronouncement anytime soon. It is a very complicated
issue."
