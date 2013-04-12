版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 18:27 BJT

China grants two new foreign investment licences in March

April 12 China granted new investment licences to two foreign institutional
investors in March, paving the way for them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
    The licences, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded
to South Korea's Hyundai Securities Co and ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Co Ltd. They still
need to get quota from China's foreign exchange regulator before they can start investing in
mainland capital markets. 

  No.  QFII Name                                Obtained QFII Status     Quota
       1  UBS AG                                       5/23/2003                 790
       2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                   5/23/2003                 350
       3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International            6/5/2003                 600
          Limited                                                 
       4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited              6/5/2003                 550
       5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                          7/4/2003                 300
       6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft             7/30/2003                 600
       7  The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking            8/4/2003                 600
          Corporation Limited                                     
       8  ING Bank N.V.                                9/10/2003                 400
       9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National                9/30/2003                 400
          Association                                             
      10  Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited           10/24/2003                 500
      11  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)         12/11/2003                 175
          Ltd                                                     
      12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.             12/11/2003                 450
      13  Merrill Lynch International                  4/30/2004                 500
      14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                       5/10/2004                 150
      15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets             5/10/2004                  50
          Co.,Ltd.                                                
      16  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation              7/19/2004                 300
      17  INVESCO Asset Management Limited              8/4/2004                 350
      18  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.               9/2/2004                 175
      19  Société Générale                              9/2/2004                 250
      20  Barclays Bank PLC                            9/15/2004                 600
      21  Commerzbank AG                               9/27/2004                 325
      22  Fortis Bank NV-SA                            9/29/2004                 500
      23  BNP Paribas                                  9/29/2004                 200
      24  Power Corporation of Canada                 10/15/2004                  50
      25  Credit Agricole Corporate and               10/15/2004                  75
          Investment Bank                                         
      26  Goldman Sachs Asset Management                5/9/2005                 500
          International                                           
      27  Martin Currie Investment Management         10/25/2005                 120
          Ltd                                                     
      28  Government of Singapore Investment          10/25/2005                1000
          Corporation Pte Ltd                                     
      29  PineBridge Investment LLC                   11/14/2005                 150
      30  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments         11/15/2005                1000
          Pte Ltd                                                 
      31  JF Asset Management Limited                 12/28/2005                 375
      32  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance                 12/28/2005                 250
          CompanyLimited                                         
      33  DBS Bank Ltd                                 2/13/2006                 100
      34  AMP Capital Investors Limited                4/10/2006                 500
      35  The Bank of Nova Scotia                      4/10/2006                 150
      36  KBC Financial Products UK Limited            4/10/2006                  20
      37  La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de            4/10/2006                 200
          Rothschild Banque                                       
      38  Yale University                              4/14/2006                 150
      39  Morgan Stanley Investment Management          7/7/2006                 450
          Inc.                                                    
      40  Prudential Asset Management                   7/7/2006                 300
          (Hongkong) Limited                                      
      41  Stanford University                           8/5/2006                 100
      42  GE Asset Management Incorporated              8/5/2006                 300
      43  United Overseas Bank Limited                  8/5/2006                  50
      44  Schroder Investment Management               8/29/2006                 425
          Limited                                                 
      45  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong            9/5/2006                 432
          Kong) Limited                                           
      46  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                     9/5/2006                  50
      47  UBS Global Asset Management                  9/25/2006                 250
          (Singapore) Ltd                                         
      48  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management             9/25/2006                 350
          Company, Limited                                        
      49  Norges Bank                                 10/24/2006                1000
      50  Pictet Asset Management Limited             10/25/2006                 100
      51  The Trustees of Columbia University          3/12/2008                 100
          in the City of New York                                 
      52  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.          4/7/2008                   0
      53  Robeco Institutional Asset management         5/5/2008                 235
          B.V.                                                    
      54  State Street Global Advisors Asia            5/16/2008                  50
          Limited                                                 
      55  Platinum Investment Company Limited           6/2/2008                 150
      56  KBC Asset Management N.V.                     6/2/2008                 210
      57  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co.,          7/25/2008                 250
          Ltd.                                                    
      58  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.          8/5/2008                 150
      59  Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec        8/22/2008                 200
      60  President and Fellows of Harvard             8/22/2008                 200
          College                                                 
      61  Samsung Investment Trust Management          8/25/2008                 450
          Co., Ltd.                                               
      62  AllianceBernstein Limited                    8/28/2008                 150
      63  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation          8/28/2008                 150
          Limited                                                 
      64  First State Investment Management            9/11/2008                 220
          (UK) Limited                                            
      65  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                   9/11/2008                 200
      66  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.          9/12/2008                   0
      67  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.            9/12/2008                 110
      68  Credit Suisse AG                            10/14/2008                 300
      69  UOB Asset Management Ltd                    11/28/2008                  50
      70  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority               12/3/2008                1000
      71  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg         12/16/2008                 200
          S.A.                                                    
      72  Capital International, Inc.                 12/18/2008                 100
      73  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley               12/29/2008                 100
          Securities Co., Ltd.                                    
      74  Hanwha Investment Trust Management            2/5/2009                 238
          Co., Ltd.                                               
      75  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.          2/10/2009                  50
      76  DWS Investment S.A.                          2/24/2009                 200
      77  The Korea Development Bank                   4/23/2009                 150
      78  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                           5/4/2009                  50
      79  Bank Negara Malaysia                         5/19/2009                 400
      80  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong)          5/27/2009                  50
          Limited                                                 
      81  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC             6/5/2009                 300
      82  BEA Union Investment Management              6/18/2009                 100
          Limited                                                 
      83  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co.,            6/26/2009                  50
          Ltd.                                                    
      84  Korea Investment Trust Management            7/21/2009                 200
          Co., Ltd                                                
      85  Baring Asset Management Limited               8/6/2009                 200
      86  Ashmore Investment Management Limited        9/14/2009                 350
      87  BNY Mellon Asset Management                  11/6/2009                 150
          International Limited                                   
      88  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong)       11/20/2009                 300
          Limited                                                 
      89  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD            11/23/2009                 350
      90  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.             12/11/2009                  70
      91  Royal Bank of Canada                        12/23/2009                 100
      92  Aviva Investors Global Services             12/28/2009                 100
          Limited                                                 
      93  Ivy Investment Management Company             2/8/2010                 100
      94  DIAM Co., Ltd.                               4/20/2010                 100
      95  OFI Asset Management                         5/21/2010                 150
      96  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia                7/6/2010                 200
          Limited                                                 
      97  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                 8/9/2010                 200
      98  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong         9/1/2010                 300
          Kong) Limited                                           
      99  Legg Mason Investments (Europe)              10/8/2010                 100
          Limited                                                 
     100  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                10/27/2010                1000
     101  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co.       10/29/2010                 250
          Ltd.                                                    
     102  Capital Securities Investment Trust         10/29/2010                 100
          Corporation                                             
     103  BMO Investments Inc.                         12/6/2010                 100
     104  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                  12/14/2010                 100
     105  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                12/28/2010                 100
     106  Lyxor Asset Management                       2/16/2011                 100
     107  Polaris International Securities              3/4/2011                 100
          Investment Co. Ltd.                                     
     108  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                3/18/2011                 100
     109  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.         5/6/2011                 100
     110  Cathay Securities Investment Trust            6/9/2011                 100
          Co., Ltd.                                               
     111  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust           6/9/2011                 100
          Co. Ltd.                                                
     112  Comgest S.A.                                 6/24/2011                 100
     113  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                     7/14/2011                 100
     114  BlackRock Institutional Trust                7/14/2011                 100
          Company, N.A.                                           
     115  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC         8/9/2011                 100
     116  Monetary Authority of Singapore              10/8/2011                 100
     117  China Life Insurance Co.,                   10/26/2011                 100
          Ltd.Taiwan                                            
     118  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.          10/26/2011                 100
     119  Princeton University                        11/25/2011                  50
     120  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.           11/25/2011                 100
     121  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board         12/9/2011                 600
     122  Van Eck Associates Corporation               12/9/2011                 100
     123  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.           12/13/2011                 100
     124  EARNEST Partners LLC                        12/13/2011                 150
     125  Bank of Thailand                            12/16/2011                 300
     126  Kuwait Investment Authority                 12/21/2011                1000
     127  Northern Trust Global Investments           12/21/2011                 100
          Limited                                                 
     128  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.             12/21/2011                 100
     129  The Bank of Korea                           12/21/2011                 300
     130  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board        12/22/2011                 100
     131  Korea Investment Corporation                12/28/2011                 200
     132  Russell Investments Ireland Limited         12/28/2011                 100
     133  Metzler Asset Management GmbH               12/31/2011                 200
     134  HI Asset Management Co., Limited.           12/31/2011                 100
     135  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management          1/5/2012                 100
          Co., Ltd.                                               
     136  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor                  1/5/2012                  60
          Huisartsen                                              
     137  National Pension Service (South               1/5/2012                 100
          Korea)                                                  
     138  Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd              1/30/2012                  50
     139  Prudential Financial Securities              1/31/2012                  70
          Investment Trust Enterprise                             
     140  Principal Global Investors LLC               1/31/2012                 150
     141  Hospital Authority Provident Fund            1/31/2012                 100
          Scheme (HK)                                             
     142  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                2/3/2012                150 
     143  Public Mutual Berhad                          2/3/2012                  60
     144  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company        2/27/2012                 N/A
          Ltd.                                                    
     145  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.              2/28/2012                 150
     146  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation          2/28/2012                 100
     147  Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd                 3/1/2012                  150
     148  American International Assurance Co          3/5/2012                  150
          Ltd                                                     
     149  Neuberger Berman Europe Limited              3/5/2012                  100
     150  Khazanah Nasional Berhad                     3/7/2012                  250
   151    Capital Research and Management              3/9/2012                  100
          Company                                                 
   152    Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd        3/14/2012                  N/A
   153    Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd               3/29/2012                  100
   154    Genesis Asset Managers,LLP                  3/30/2012                  200
   155    City of London Investment Management        3/30/2012                  100
          Co Ltd                                                  
   156    JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd          3/30/2012                  N/A
   157    Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd              3/30/2012                   50
   158    Prescient Investment Management Pty,        4/18/2012                   50
          Ltd                                                     
   159    Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd             4/20/2012                  N/A
   160    Janus Capital Management LLC                4/20/2012                  100
   161    Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd            4/26/2012                  100
   162    Henderson Global Investors Limited          4/28/2012                  N/A
   163    Eurizon Capital S.A.                         5/2/2012                  N/A
   164    BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd         5/3/2012                  150
   165    Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd        5/4/2012                  250
   166    Lion Global Investors Ltd                    5/7/2012                   50
   167    Generali Fund Management S.A.               5/23/2012                  100
   168    William Blair & Company LLC.                5/24/2012                  100
   169    Investec Asset Management Ltd               5/28/2012                  N/A
   170    ING Investment Management Aisa               6/4/2012                  150
          Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd                                 
   171    Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co           6/4/2012                  N/A
          Ltd                                                     
   172    BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd             7/12/2012                  200
   173    Hall Capital Partners LLC                    8/6/2012                  N/A
   174    Board of Regents of The University of        8/6/2012                  100
          Texas System                                            
   175    Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd               8/6/2012                  200
   176    Suva                                        8/13/2012                  300
   177    British Columbia Investment                 8/17/2012                  100
          Management Corp                                         
   178    Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd                8/21/2012                  100
   179    Ontario Pension Board                       8/29/2012                  150
   180    The Church Pension Fund                     8/31/2012                   50
   181    Macquarie Bank Ltd                           9/4/2012                  200
   182    Andra AP-fonden                             9/20/2012                  N/A
   183    Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd          9/20/2012                  100
   184    IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd             9/20/2012                   60
   185    Duke University                             9/24/2012                   50
   186    Qatar Holding LLC                           9/25/2012                 1000
   187    EFG Bank AG                                 9/26/2012                  100
   188    Cutwater Investor Services Corp            10/26/2012                  100
   189    OrbiMed Advisors LLC                       10/26/2012                   50
   190    New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd           10/26/2012                   50
   191    BlackRock Asset Management North Asia      10/26/2012                  100
          Ltd                                                     
   192    JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan            11/5/2012                  150
   193    AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC        11/5/2012                  N/A
   194    CDH Investment Advisory Private             11/7/2012                  200
          Limited                                                 
   195    Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken              11/12/2012                  N/A
          AB(publ)                                                
   196    Harvest Global Investments Limited         11/12/2012                  100
                                                                  
   197    Greystone Managed Investments Inc          11/21/2012                  N/A
   198    Uni-President Assets Management            11/21/2012                   50
          Corporation (Taiwan)                                    
   199    Daiwa SB Investments Ltd                   11/19/2012                  N/A
   200    APS Asset Management Pte Ltd               11/27/2012                  300
   201    CITIC Securities International             12/11/2012                  100
          Investment Management (HK) Limited                      
   202    Pacific Alliance Investment                12/11/2012                  N/A
          Management (HK) Limited                                 
   203    E Fund Management (Hong Kong)              12/11/2012                  100
          Co.,Limited                                             
   204    Hillhouse Capital Management Limited       12/11/2012                  300
                                                                  
   205    SinoPac Securities Investment Trust        12/13/2012                  100
          Co.,Ltd                                                 
   206    China Asset Management (Hong Kong)         12/25/2012                  100
          Limited                                                 
   207    East Capital AB                            1/7/2013                    N/A
   208    First Securities Investment Trust          1/24/2013                    50
          Co., Ltd                                                
   209    Investec Asset Management Ltd              1/24/2013                   N/A
   210    UBS Global Asset Management (Hong          1/24/2013                   N/A
          Kong) Ltd                                               
   211    CSOP Asset Management Ltd                  1/31/2013                   100
   212    EJS Investment Management S.A.             1/31/2013                   N/A
   213    Guotai Junan Assets (Asia) Ltd             2/21/2013                   100
   214    Taikang Asset Management (HK) Co Ltd       2/22/2013                   100
   215    CMS Asset Management (HK) Co, Ltd          2/22/2013                   100
  *216    Hyundai Securities Co, Ltd                 3/22/2013                   N/A
  *217    ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Co       3/25/2013                   N/A
          Ltd                                                     
 
  N/A: not available
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.  
    Figures for licences are as of Mar 31. Figures for quotas are as of Mar 31 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
    * - Updated information

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐