Two Chinese state-owned firms drop IPO plans amid crackdown

SHANGHAI, June 3 China National Building
Material Co Ltd (CNBM) and Bank of Dalian have ditched
their plans to list shares domestically, highlighting the impact
of Beijing's suspension of initial public offerings.
The number of IPO applicants in China has fallen to 666 from
more than 800 last November, when the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) froze the IPO market and started
inspecting applicants' books for evidence of fraud, according to
latest data posted on its website.
So far, most of the companies that have voluntarily dropped
their IPO plans because of poor accounting quality or a slump in
their businesses which has disqualified them from listing have
been privately-owned.
Among the 16 Chinese banks which have applied for domestic
listings, Bank of Dalian is the first to pull out.
The CSRC document did not say why Bank of Dalian and CNBM,
the country's biggest cement maker, have withdrawn their IPO
applications. Officials at neither company could be reached for
comment.
Under current regulations, a company must post three
consecutive years of profit to be eligible to list on the
Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges. The CSRC may also bar
companies whose profit growth has slowed sharply.
Bank of Dalian's net profit grew only 1.6 percent last year,
despite a 18 percent rise in revenue, as a rise in
non-performing assets ate into earnings. The growth rate far
lags the industry average of more than 20 percent.
CNBM's 2012 profit dropped more than 30 percent as it
suffered from an oversupply of building materials.
The company had said previously that it aimed to raise about
10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) via selling shares in Shanghai,
having hired China International Capital Corp and Morgan
Stanley's China venture as underwriters.
The securities watchdog has not said when it would resume
approving IPOs, though media reports have said it is likely to
be this month or in July.
Separately, the latest CSRC document showed mid-sized
brokerage Guotai Junan Securities has applied for an IPO on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange.