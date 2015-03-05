CORRECTED-China to allow unprofitable firms to go public - Shanghai Sec News

(Deletes reference to Youku Tudou in paragraph 2)
SHANGHAI, March 5 China's top securities
regulator Xiao Gang said on Thursday the country was revising
its securities law to allow unprofitable companies to sell
shares publicly, the official Shanghai Securities News reported
on its website.
Currently, companies that apply for initial public offerings
(IPOs) on the mainland must have a track record of being
profitable, forcing firms such as JD.com Inc to list
abroad.
Xiao, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), told the newspaper that unprofitable
companies were not necessarily bad companies, and the job of
judging whether they could make profit in the future should be
left to the market.
Although the draft of the revised securities law scraps the
profit threshold, companies filing for IPOs would be required to
make full disclosure to investors, according to the newspaper.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Mark Potter)