WRAPUP 1-Citic, Great Wall show China IPO struggle

* Citic Securities prices latest deal at low end
* Great Wall Motor shares drop in Shanghai debut
* Sinohydro set to price up to $2.3 bln Shanghai IPO
* Companies need to adjust to new market reality-analyst
By Elzio Barreto and Soo Ai Peng
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Weak pricing for
Citic Securities' Hong Kong share sale and a soft
Shanghai debut for Great Wall Motor showed Greater
China's IPO markets, while still open, are buckling in the face
of economic uncertainty and hefty supply.
Initial public offerings globally have ground to a halt
because of volatile markets and sovereign debt concerns,
shutting off a key supply of funding for companies and revenue
for banks.
In Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last
two years, some $4.5 billion worth of deals were pulled just
last week by companies including Sany Heavy Industry
and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd .
Demand is likely to be tested further with some $35 billion
in new share sales expected in Hong Kong and Shanghai in coming
months from financial services companies alone.
"The situation is pretty poor right now," said Jasper Chan,
corporate finance officer at Phillip Securities Ltd in Hong
Kong. "The investment banks are hungry for any business, so they
pushed these IPOs to the market. It's not a recovery," he added.
"Demand is not there, absolutely."
Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest publicly traded
brokerage, is raising about $1.7 billion in its Hong Kong share
offering. The company priced the deal at the bottom of a revised
range, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Shares of automaker Great Wall Motor, meanwhile, fell as
much as 7.6 percent on their Shanghai debut, with an uninspiring
outlook for the industry adding to the weak sentiment.
FURTHER TESTS LOOM
Two other big deals are expected to progress later on
Wednesday.
Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, is set to
price its $2.3 billion Shanghai IPO while China Communications
Construction is widely expected to get approval from
the regulator for its $3.1 billion deal.
Among other offerings slated before the end of the year are
Haitong Securities, insurer New China Life and China Guangfa
Bank.
Unlike most other jurisdictions, companies seeking to list
in mainland China must proceed with their listings within six
months of receiving regulatory approval.
In many cases, companies are cutting the size of their
offerings to generate interest.
Earlier this week for example, Sinohydro cut the size of its
Shanghai IPO by about 14 percent. China's biggest builder of
dams will only sell 3 billion shares in the IPO, compared with
3.5 billion shares originally planned. Despite the cut, the
Sinohydro IPO will still be the largest mainland IPO so far this
year.
"The capital market is under immense pressure. There is not
enough demand," Sinohydro's chairman, Fan Jixiang, told
investors in an online roadshow on Monday. "We must take into
consideration liquidity conditions in the market as well as the
actual value of the company, so we proactively cut the size of
the issue."
BIG DEAL
Despite pricing the offering at the low end, Citic
Securities' deal is expected to be the biggest stock offering in
Hong Kong since the $2.5 billion initial public offering by
luxury goods maker Prada in June.
Pricing the Citic Securities offering at the low end of the
range demonstrates the difficult fundraising environment even
for Chinese state-backed companies in Hong Kong.
Citic Securities had enough commitments from cornerstone and
anchor investors to fully cover its deal, sources said
previously, easing concerns it could be derailed because of
growing market volatility.
Cornerstone investors including Singapore state's Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd , U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed
and hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
agreed to buy $850 million worth of shares in the deal.
Great Wall, China's top manufacturer of sport utility
vehicles and pick-up trucks, raised 3.96 billion yuan ($619
million) from its Shanghai offering. Its shares were down 5.4
percent at midday while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
was up 0.2 percent.
"Many new listings had traded below their IPO prices
recently. There will be more to come as this has become a norm
now," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst at Zheshang Securities in
Shanghai.
"Companies need to adjust their plans to reflect market
realities or they will have a hard time selling their shares."
($1=7.796 HK dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Matt Driskill;
Editing by Lincoln Feast.)