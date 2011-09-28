WRAPUP 2-Citic, Great Wall show China IPO struggle

* Citic Securities prices latest deal at low end
* Great Wall Motor shares drop in Shanghai debut
* Sinohydro set to price up to $2.3 bln Shanghai IPO
* Companies need to adjust to new market reality-analyst
By Elzio Barreto and Soo Ai Peng
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Weak pricing for
Citic Securities' Hong Kong share sale and a soft
Shanghai debut for Great Wall Motor showed Greater
China's IPO markets, while still open, are buckling in the face
of economic uncertainty and hefty supply.
Initial public offerings globally have ground to a halt
because of volatile markets and sovereign debt concerns,
shutting off a key supply of funding for companies and revenue
for banks.
In Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last
two years, some $4.5 billion worth of deals were pulled just
last week by companies including Sany Heavy Industry
and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd .
"The situation is pretty poor right now," said Jasper Chan,
corporate finance officer at Phillip Securities Ltd in Hong
Kong. "The investment banks are hungry for any business, so they
pushed these IPOs to the market. It's not a recovery," he added.
"Demand is not there, absolutely."
Demand is likely to be tested further with some $35 billion
in new share sales expected in Hong Kong and Shanghai in coming
months from financial services companies alone.
FURTHER TESTS LOOM
Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest publicly traded
brokerage, priced its Hong Kong share sale at the bottom of a
revised range, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will now raise about $1.7
billion from the offering.
Shares of automaker Great Wall Motor, meanwhile, fell as
much as 9.2 percent on their Shanghai debut, with an uninspiring
outlook for the industry adding to the weak sentiment.
Two other big deals are expected to progress later on
Wednesday.
Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, is set to
price its $2.3 billion Shanghai IPO, while China Communications
Construction is widely expected to get approval from
the regulator for its $3.1 billion deal.
Among other offerings slated before the end of the year are
share sales from Haitong Securities, insurer New China Life and
China Guangfa Bank.
The fact that Chinese companies are still considering public
offerings in such uncertain times reflects their need to raise
cash, China's relatively strong economic growth outlook and the
country's time-consuming and opaque listing approval process.
Unlike many other jurisdictions, companies seeking to list
in mainland China often wait years for approval, then must
proceed within six months.
In many cases, companies are cutting the size of their
offerings to generate interest.
Earlier this week for example, Sinohydro cut the size of its
Shanghai IPO by about 14 percent. China's biggest builder of
dams will only sell 3 billion shares in the IPO, compared with
3.5 billion shares originally planned.
Despite the cut, the Sinohydro IPO will still be the largest
IPO so far this year in mainland China. Companies have so far
raised $32.3 billion from first-time share sales, down 42
percent from a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"The capital market is under immense pressure. There is not
enough demand," Sinohydro's chairman, Fan Jixiang, told
investors in an online roadshow on Monday. "We must take into
consideration liquidity conditions in the market as well as the
actual value of the company, so we proactively cut the size of
the issue."
BIG DEAL
Even with the lower pricing, Citic Securities' deal will be
the biggest stock offering in Hong Kong since the $2.5 billion
initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada in
June.
Citic Securities had enough commitments from cornerstone and
anchor investors including Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd ,
U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed and hedge fund
Och-Ziff Capital Management to fully cover its deal,
sources said previously, easing concerns it could be derailed
because of growing market volatility.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has plunged
about 13 percent in September alone and fell to a 26-month low
on Monday, making it harder for companies to tap risk-averse
investors and demand top valuations when selling stock.
Great Wall, China's top manufacturer of sport utility
vehicles and pick-up trucks, raised 3.96 billion yuan ($619
million) from its Shanghai offering. Its shares closed down 8.9
percent while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
reversed earlier gains to fall 1 percent to its lowest in 15
months.
"Many new listings had traded below their IPO prices
recently. There will be more to come as this has become a norm
now," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst at Zheshang Securities in
Shanghai.
"Companies need to adjust their plans to reflect market
realities or they will have a hard time selling their shares."
