UPDATE 2-China raises bar for some IPOs, South Beauty shelved -sources

By Samuel Shen and Soo Ai Peng

SHANGHAI, July 6 China's securities regulator has tightened its approval requirements for initial public offerings by companies in some industries seen as having high risks of financial irregularities, including restaurants and chain stores, industry sources told Reuters.

The tightened requirements, not officially announced but communicated to investment bankers involved in IPO plans, have been ratcheted up over the past couple of months, said four sources with direct knowledge of the changes.

While there was no clear signal from Beijing on the reason behind the changes, at least some of the steps appear to have happened in the wake of accounting scandals among some Chinese companies listed overseas, which have cast a spotlight on weaknesses in Chinese corporate governance.

"China's restaurants and franchise operators are often murky in their accounting practices, so regulators are tightening listing rules to make sure their reported profit growth is sustainable and that there are no unhappy surprises after flotation," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified.

Around two months ago, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) raised the requirement for annual profits for restaurant operators seeking IPOs to 50 million yuan ($7.7 million) from 30 million yuan, one of the sources said.

The CSRC then heightened its scrutiny over restaurant IPOs in the past month or so, one investment banking source said, while another banking source said the focus on accounting issues surrounding franchise-style chain stores had come about in the last two weeks.

Among the affected companies, the listing application by South Beauty Co, a Beijing-based restaurant chain operator that had been planning to list in Shenzhen, has been shelved by the CSRC, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said.

That was not related to any specific concerns about South Beauty's accounting practices, they added. UBS was advising South Beauty on the planned listing.

A spokesperson at the CSRC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A South Beauty spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

QUESTIONS OVER VALUATIONS

The Chinese securities regulator has not come out with any formal response to the recent accounting scandals among some North American-listed Chinese firms including Longtop Financial Technologies and Duoyuan Global Water Inc , which have rocked investor confidence in Chinese firms among investors there.

However, a few local media reports have hinted the CSRC was taking some action to address such issues.

U.S. regulators said on Tuesday they will head to Beijing to discuss launching audit inspections of U.S.-listed China companies, while regulators in Canada announced a probe of foreign issuers.

The CSRC last month held a meeting with securities industry executives urging them to exercise extra caution when handling IPOs from certain industries, especially those with a relatively short history, unusually rapid expansion or high turnover rates of stores, the 21st Century Business Herald reported last week.

Some restaurants have been known to avoid paying tax by not issuing sales receipts to customers, a practice many local governments have addressed by introducing incentives for customers to ask for receipts, such as lottery-type prizes on receipts.

"China does not have big restaurant chains like McDonald's or KFC. Local restaurant chains are weak in the areas of internal control and standardised management systems when compared with these big players," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

The CSRC has thrown out around two dozen IPO applications since March, according to Reuters calculations, compared with only a handful in the first couple of months of the year.

Many of the rejected plans were for IPOs on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, in a range of sectors including biotech, materials, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

The lacklustre post-IPO share performance of many newly listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen after selling their shares at sometimes extreme valuations earlier this year has drawn criticism from local media and investors on the quality of new listings.

Shenzhen hosts the ChiNext market -- a start-up board dubbed as China's answer to the Nasdaq -- as well as a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) board for smaller companies.

The number of listed companies in Shenzhen has increased by more than half to over 1,300 from close to 850 in 2009, exchange data showed.

The tightening of restrictions comes as more companies outside the financial and industrial sectors look to list and to tap what has been a booming primary market in Shenzhen, including snack food retailer Shanghai Laiyifen Co and foot massage chain Liangzi.

There are currently only a few restaurant operators listed on Chinese stock exchanges, including Beijing roast duck chain China Quanjude (Group) Co and Beijing Xiangeqing Co . ($1 = 6.463 yuan) (Editing by Jason Subler and Lincoln Feast)