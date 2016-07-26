UPDATE 2-Chinese miners call for anti-dumping probe into iron ore imports

(Adds numbers of Chinese iron ore minesn)
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, July 26 Chinese iron ore miners have
called for an anti-dumping investigation into imports of the
steelmaking raw material from top suppliers Australia and
Brazil.
More than 20 Chinese miners in a statement on the
Metallurgical Miners' Association of China website said "a huge
volume of low-priced imported iron ore has had a severe impact
on the domestic mining industry and even posed a big challenge
for the security of steel production".
"The capacity of major iron ore miners has continued to grow
and requires a massive Chinese market to absorb their great
excess," the statement posted on Tuesday said.
Australia's BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, along with Brazil's Vale, have
embarked on massive expansion programmes in recent years to
supply the Chinese market.
"Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton which have dominated
global iron ore trade have defied the market and are still
expanding despite prices being low since their strategy is to
use low-priced dumping to crowd out higher-cost miners," the
association said.
Rio Tinto declined to comment, while officials from BHP and
Vale could not immediately be reached for comment.
Imports accounted for about 85 percent of China's total iron
ore consumption, driving down capacity utilization at domestic
iron ore miners and causing losses and shutdowns, the
association said.
China is the world's biggest steel producer and iron ore
consumer, but growing supplies from Australia and Brazil and the
low quality of ore mined locally has increased Beijing's
reliance on imports.
And a slide in iron ore prices in the past three years
prompted more Chinese steel mills to opt for better quality
imported ore and forced many to shut down last year.
A total of 329 Chinese medium and large-sized mines closed
last year and another 793 were shut in the first five months of
the year with Jan-May output down 2.7 percent from a year ago to
471 million tonnes, the association said.
China has seen a rising mountain of imported iron ore at its
ports and imports are forecast to increase by 2.1 percent to 974
million tonnes in 2016 and by 0.7 percent to 981 million tonnes
in 2017, according to Australia's Department of Industry and
Science.
Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer, noted that many
of China's iron ore mines are vertically integrated into steel
mills.
"Hence, this looks like a tit-for-tat response from the
steel mills who were feeling international pressure from steel
anti-dumping investigations and tariffs," he said.
China has faced its own anti-dumping measures over
accusations of flooding markets with cheap steel. Beijing has
denied that its prices are artificially subsidised, saying its
production cost are much lower than Western countries.
Simon Bennison, chief executive of the Association on Mining
and Exploration Companies in Australia, said he found the
anti-dumping probe proposal "surprising, given the iron ore
price is set on China's Dalian Exchange."
Iron ore prices have tumbled from a record near $200 a tonne
in 2011 to $37 last year. The price has since recovered, trading
at $55.80 on Monday .IO62-CNI=SI.
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou in BEIJING, Manolo Serapio
Jr in MANILA and James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)