版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 19:08 BJT

China to protest Japan's detention of activists -Xinhua

BEIJING Aug 15 China's Foreign Ministry said it will lodge a complaint with Japan after Japanese authorities arrested five Chinese activists who landed on a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry ... is contacting the Japanese side to lodge representations over five Chinese nationals' detention on the Diaoyu Islands," Xinhua said in a brief report, referring to the isles known as Senkaku in Japan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐