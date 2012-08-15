China demands immediate release of activists held by Japan

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Aug 15 China urged Japan on Wednesday to immediately and unconditionally release 14 Chinese nationals held over a protest landing on disputed islands that have long been a source of tension between the two big Asian powers.
In discussions with Japanese officials, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying "demanded that Japan ensure the safety of 14 Chinese nationals and immediately and unconditionally release them", the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website.
Fu also "made solemn representations on Japan's unlawful detention of Chinese nationals on the Diaoyu Islands", the ministry website said, referring to the islands known as Senkaku in Japan.
Japan arrested five members of a group of activists from China, Hong Kong and Macau who landed on the island chain and nine other activists were detained on their boat, Japan's coastguard said earlier.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.