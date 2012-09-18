Japan govt: China should deal with protests calmly

TOKYO, Sept 18 China should deal with anti-Japan
demostrations calmly and with a long-term perspective given the
key role Japanese firms play in supporting its economy, Japan's
top government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said Tokyo has asked
Beijing via diplomatic channels to take necessary steps to
protect Japanese nationals and prevent further damage to
Japanese companies in China.
He also told a news conference that damages incurred by
Japanese firms operating in China should be compensated under
Chinese domestic law, but added that the Japanese government was
ready to extend support to companies if requested.