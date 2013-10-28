版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 28日 星期一 15:18 BJT

China slams "self deceiving" Japanese remarks

BEIJING Oct 28 China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that recent comments by Japanese politicians about China are "self deceiving", after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also said Japan was to blame for breaking the status quo over a group of disputed uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐