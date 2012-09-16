UPDATE 5-China struggles to curb anger as protesters denounce Japan

* Shops looted, Japanese factories attacked
* Protests spread over second day, police use tear gas in
Shenzhen
* Japan PM says China must protect Japanese citizens,
companies
By Michael Martina and Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING/CHENGDU, China, Sept 16 Chinese police
used pepper spray, tear gas and water cannon to break up an
anti-Japan protest in southern China on Sunday as demonstrators
took to the streets in scores of cities across the country in a
long-running row over a group of disputed islands.
The protests erupted in Beijing and many other cities on
Saturday, when demonstrators besieged the Japanese embassy,
hurling rocks, eggs and bottles and testing police cordons,
prompting the Japanese prime minister to call on Beijing to
ensure protection of his country's people and property.
In the biggest flare-up on Sunday, police fired about 20
rounds of tear gas and used water cannon and pepper spray to
repel thousands occupying a street in the southern city of
Shenzhen, near Hong Kong.
Protesters attacked a Japanese department store, grabbed
police shields and knocked off their helmets. One protester was
seen with blood on his face. At least one policeman was hit with
a flowerpot.
Demonstrators have looted shops and attacked Japanese cars
and restaurants in at least five Chinese cities. Protesters also
broke into a dozen Japanese-run factories in eastern Qingdao on
Saturday, according to the Japanese broadcaster NHK.
It added that the protests had spread to at least 72 cities.
"Regrettably, this is a problem concerning the safety of
Japanese nationals and Japan-affiliated companies," Japanese
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a talk show on NHK. "I would
like to urge the Chinese government to protect their safety."
The protests, the latest setback in long-troubled relations
between Beijing and Tokyo, followed Japan's decision on Tuesday
to buy the disputed islands, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and
Beijing calls the Diaoyu and which could contain valuable gas
reserves, from a private Japanese owner.
Beijing called that decision a provocative violation of its
sovereignty.
China may have unleashed the protests to put pressure on
Japan, but the government also risks a backlash from that same
public anger ahead of a delicate leadership succession.
Many demonstrators in Beijing held aloft portraits of Mao
Zedong, the late revolutionary leader who is still a patriotic
icon - but one who can also serve as an implicit rebuke to
present-day leaders.
"We think that the government has been too soft and we want
to show it what we think," said one 25-year-old protester,
salesman Zhang Xin. "I feel disappointed in the government and
it doesn't heed our voice."
CALLS FOR WAR
A six-deep cordon of anti-riot police guarded the Japanese
embassy in Beijing as demonstrators resumed their protest on
Sunday, screaming slogans and insults as they passed by and
throwing plastic bottles full of water.
"If Japan does not back down we must go to war. The Chinese
people are not afraid," said 19-year-old-student Shao Jingru.
Dissident artist Ai Weiwei, who walked by Sunday's protest
in Beijing, told Reuters he believed the demonstrations were
sanctioned by the government and the police.
"Chinese citizens need to thank the Japanese government
because for the first time, they can mount a large protest on
their own land," Ai said. "In China, there are no protests
organised by the people."
Police used loud speakers to tell protesters - many of whom
were shouting "declare war" - they should respect the law.
In Shanghai, about 1,500 people marched towards the Japanese
consulate, where they were allowed to enter cordoned-off areas
in small groups.
Police headed off a crowd of at least 2,000 protesters who
were trying to charge the U.S. consulate in the southwestern
city of Chengdu. Protesters said they wanted the United States
"to listen to their voices".
"Do you realise what the Japanese are doing? Why are you
beating your fellow Chinese?" Chengdu protesters shouted at the
police after some of their number were roughed up.
The Nikkei business newspaper said on Sunday demonstrators
had earlier attacked two Panasonic electronic parts plants in
the eastern cities of Qingdao and Suzhou. The company will
decide whether to continue operations after checking the damage.
Toyota vehicle dealerships were also set on fire and many
vehicles were damaged, it said, citing Toyota's China unit.
The flare-up has come while Asia's two biggest economies
focus on domestic political pressures, narrowing the room for
diplomatic give-and-take. Noda's government faces an election in
months, adding pressure on him not to look weak on China.
China's ruling Communist Party is preoccupied with a
leadership turnover, with President Hu Jintao due to step down
as party leader at a congress that could open as soon as next
month.
Chinese state media has praised "rational" expressions of
anger but warned that violence could backfire against Beijing.
The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that the
protests were a "reasonable move and natural reaction" to what
it called Japan's provocations.
Despite their deepening economic ties, China and Japan have
long been at odds over bitter memories of Japan's military
aggression in the 1930s and 1940s. Relations chilled in 2010
after Japan arrested a Chinese trawler captain whose boat
collided with Japanese coastguard vessels near the islands.
The protests could continue for days yet. On Tuesday, China
marks its official Sept. 18 memorial day for Japan's war-time
occupation of parts of China.