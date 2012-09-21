UPDATE 1-China says Japan ties anniversary ruined by island row

BEIJING, Sept 21 Next week's 40th anniversary of
the normalisation of diplomatic ties between China and Japan has
been ruined by Japan's decision to buy a group of disputed
islands in the East China Sea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said
on Friday.
A flare-up in a diplomatic row over the uninhabited islands,
called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, triggered mass
protests in China and heightened maritime tension as Chinese
boats approached waters claimed by Japan.
"Previously, all concerned in China and Japan hoped that
through this (anniversary) they could further advance relations
between China and Japan," ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a
daily news briefing.
"But due to Japan's erroneous action of illegally buying the
Diaoyu islands, many plans have been ruined, and currently many
activities have been affected. The culpability lies entirely
with Japan."
Japanese media have reported that the China-Japan Friendship
Association will go ahead with a large-scale ceremony in Beijing
next week to mark Japan's switching of diplomatic recognition
from Taiwan to China four decades ago.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japan's military aggression in the 1930s and 1940s
and present rivalry over resources. The islands are believed to
be surrounded by energy-rich waters.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who was comfortably
re-elected ruling party leader and government chief on Friday,
said Japan needed to act firmly but maintain calm in dealing
with security challenges.
"Unfortunately there are concerns with regard to security
and diplomatic issues. The important thing is to assert
ourselves firmly from now on and make no concessions," Noda told
ruling party lawmakers before the vote without specifically
mentioning the islands.
"At the same time we will steer diplomatic policy calmly and
with a comprehensive view, without provoking or responding to
provocation."
There is much at stake economically.
China, the world's second-largest economy, and Japan, the
third-largest, have total two-way trade of around $345 billion,
and Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp and
Panasonic Corp have invested billions of dollars in
China.