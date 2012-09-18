China complains to Japan over landing on disputed island

BEIJING, Sept 18 China's Foreign Ministry said
on Tuesday that the landing of two people thought to be Japanese
on a group of islands claimed by both China and Japan was
provocative and that it had complained to Tokyo.
"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the
Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely
provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty,"
ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.
"We urge Japan to take effective measures to halt all
actions that exacerbate conflict. At the same time, China
retains the right to take further steps," he added.