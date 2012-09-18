版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二

China complains to Japan over landing on disputed island

BEIJING, Sept 18 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the landing of two people thought to be Japanese on a group of islands claimed by both China and Japan was provocative and that it had complained to Tokyo.

"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty," ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.

"We urge Japan to take effective measures to halt all actions that exacerbate conflict. At the same time, China retains the right to take further steps," he added.

