Mazda to temporarily shut China factory following anti-Japan protests

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Mazda Motor Corp will temporarily halt production at its Nanjing factory in China, which it jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Ford Motor Co, a company spokesman said on Monday, following a flare up of anti-Japanese protests in the country.

The factory will be closed for four days from Tuesday, Shanghai-based company spokesman, Naoto Oikawa, said.

