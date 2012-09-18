Mazda to resume production at China factory from Wednesday

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Mazda Motor Corp will
resume production at its Nanjing factory in China, which it
jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
and Ford Motor Co, earlier than initially
planned, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Japanese carmaker said previously it would halt
production at the factory for four days starting Tuesday.
"After reviewing the plan, we have decided to resume
operation from tomorrow," said Shanghai-based company spokesman
Naoto Oikawa, adding that the temporary suspension was due to a
production adjustment.
Numerous Japanese manufacturers, including Mazda's rivals
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, have
temporarily closed their factories in China following anti-Japan
protests across the country.