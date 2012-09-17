Panasonic suspends some operations in China after protests

BRIEF-Deere & Co says January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with industry
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp has suspended production at two electronics components factories in China and closed another, telling workers to stay at home after the facilities were attacked by anti-Japan protesters.
The factories where production was suspended will be reopened after assessing the damage.
Atsushi Hinoki, a Tokyo-based Panasonic spokesman, said another plant in China has been closed after several workers "sabotaged" operations in the factory. The plant will also remain closed until Tuesday.
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.