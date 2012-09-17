版本:
Toyota offices, factories in China operate as usual-spokesman

TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. said its offices and factories were operating as usual on Monday in China, where demonstrators have attacked Japanese businesses, forcing some to halt production.

Toyota was still checking which dealership stores were affected, spokesman Joichi Tachikawa said, adding the company has not ordered home its Japanese employees in China.

