Uniqlo to close more China stores on Tuesday as demonstrations spread

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Fast Retailing said it will close more of its Uniqlo clothing stores in China on Tuesday as it expects anti-Japan demonstrations there to escalate.
Asia's largest apparel retailer said it will close 19 Uniqlo outlets in China on Tuesday, up from seven on Monday. One store will be operating at shortened hours on Tuesday, compared with nine on Monday.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.