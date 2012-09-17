版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 18:47 BJT

Uniqlo to close more China stores on Tuesday as demonstrations spread

TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Fast Retailing said it will close more of its Uniqlo clothing stores in China on Tuesday as it expects anti-Japan demonstrations there to escalate.

Asia's largest apparel retailer said it will close 19 Uniqlo outlets in China on Tuesday, up from seven on Monday. One store will be operating at shortened hours on Tuesday, compared with nine on Monday.

