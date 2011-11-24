Chinese leasing company to buy 30 Chinese C919 jets -Xinhua

BEIJING Nov 24 A Chinese leasing firm will purchase 30 domestically developed C919 passenger jets to expand its fleet because of China's rapidly growing demand for air services, according to the government-run news agency Xinhua.

BoCom Leasing, the leasing arm of the Bank of Communications , China's fifth-largest bank, signed the deal with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), Xinhua reported late Wednesday.

COMAC is a newcomer seeking to compete with commercial aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing and gain inroads to the international aviation market.

Neither side revealed the financial terms of the deal, Xinhua said.

The C919, which seats about 150-170, is designed to compete with Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320 in the single-aisle passenger aircraft segment. Test flights for the C919 are scheduled for 2014, with deliveries planned from 2016.

Major Chinese airlines, China Development Bank's CDB Leasing, General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Services and the leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have also ordered C919 jets. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)