First Chinese-made regional jet makes maiden passenger flight

SHANGHAI, June 28 China's first locally built
regional jet made its maiden commercial flight on Tuesday,
carrying 70 passengers from the western city of Chengdu to
Shanghai on the east coast in what state-owned planemaker
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) hailed
as a milestone.
Chengdu Airlines flight EU6679 took two hours and 12 minutes
and was "an important milestone in the development of civil
aviation in China", COMAC said in a statement.
"Chinese skies for the first time have welcomed a passenger
jet developed by China," it said.
The ARJ-21 is designed to compete with similar small
passenger jets produced by Brazil's Embraer SA and
Canada's Bombardier Inc.
COMAC would continue to "optimize the design of the jet,
push forward at a serialised and industrialised pace, and
develop domestic and overseas markets," COMAC Chairman Jin
Zhuanglong told reporters at Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport after
the plane landed.
"We will make efforts to build the ARJ-21 as a new calling
card for China's high-end equipment manufacturing industry," he
said.
China is keen to establish itself as a global supplier of
aircraft and is also developing the C919 narrowbody jet, which
it hopes will compete with Boeing Co's 737 and Airbus
Group SE's A320. It also plans to produce a larger
widebody plane in a joint venture with Russia.
However, it has been held back by inexperience, a shortage
of local aerospace design and engineering talent, as well as a
lack of home-grown companies with the technology to help drive
the project, say aerospace industry sources familiar with its
programmes. The challenges have led to multiple delays for both
the C919 and the ARJ-21.
The ARJ-21, which seats about 90 passengers, was given
permission to fly domestically by China's civil aviation
regulators at the end of last year - more than 10 years behind
its original schedule.
It has not received certification from other regulators such
as the United States' Federal Aviation Administration, which
means that only airlines in China and those that recognise the
Chinese certification process will be able to operate the
aircraft.
COMAC says that the ARJ-21 has over 300 orders, mainly from
domestic carriers. General Electric Co's aviation arm
supplies the engines, and its leasing firm has ordered five
planes with options for 20 more.
