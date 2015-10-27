Chinese metal smelter Jinchuan gets approval for Trafigura JV

FANGCHENG, China Oct 27 A unit of Chinese metal producer Jinchuan Group has got approval to set up a joint venture with Trafigura, and it plans to build a harbour in the southwestern region of Guangxi to cut the costs of importing raw materials, a company official said.

Trafigura took a 30 percent stake in the copper venture in February 2014. It was the first co-investment by the global trading house in a Chinese smelting business.

The remaining stake is owned by Jinchuan's unit, Guangxi Jinchuan Nonferrous Metals Co Ltd.

The new venture has been approved by China's Ministry of Commerce and will be formally set up on November 10, said Liu Ming, vice president of Guangxi Jinchuan Nonferrous Metals.

Liu said the new venture would include Guangxi Jinchuan's existing copper capacity and sulphuric acid facilities.

The existing capacity is 400,000 tonnes a year both in smelting and refining capacity. It produced 160,200 tonnes of refined copper last year after coming onstream in October 2013, and aims to produce 320,000-330,000 tonnes this year.

Ten storage tanks have been built for its 1.6 million tonnes of annual sulphuric acid production, a by-product of copper smelting. The storage and sale of sulphuric acid, used in chemicals and fertilizers, are important because of China's rules over controlling emissions.

Guangxi Jinchuan is located in the port city of Fangcheng, providing a cheaper shipping link for raw material imports than Jinchuan Group's headquarters in the northwestern province of Gansu, where the group has 600,000 tonnes of annual refined copper capacity and 150,000 tonnes of refined nickel.

"We own some water areas. The next step is to build a harbour," Liu said of Guangxi Jinchuan's plan during an industry tour on Friday.

Guangxi Jinchuan stored only enough copper concentrates for one month's production, as storage costs were expensive, Liu said, adding that the unit was running at full production capacity.

Still, it aims to eventually produce 600,000 tonnes of copper, 110,000 tonnes of nickel and semi-finished nickel and copper products such as copper rods.

This would include building an additional 200,000 tonnes of annual copper capacity that uses scrap as feed, 40,000 tonnes of refined nickel and 200,000 tonnes of ferronickel.

It also eventually aims to build another 200,000 tonnes of annual ferronickel capacity and semi-finished products.

Liu said Guangxi Jinchuan had delayed the building of ferronickel capacity after Indonesia banned most ore exports last year, cutting supplies of nickel laterite ores to China. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Ed Davies)