China's workforce: smaller, more savvy, more restive

SHANGHAI, April 17 China's workforce is growing
more restive as it shrinks.
The number of strikes so far this year is up by close to a
third - the biggest surge in protests since the global financial
crisis, according to one labour group - as businesses cut costs
and foreign companies restructure or close operations in
response to slowing growth in the world's second-biggest
economy.
There are no accurate national statistics on the total
number of strikes, work stoppages and protests in China, but
China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based labour rights group,
says there were 119 last month alone.
Employers face an uncomfortable new reality: workers who not
only know their rights and will challenge management to defend
them, but who also demand more than the legal minimum.
"This is going to be a very tough year for employers in
China," said Lesli Ligorner, Shanghai-based partner at Simmons &
Simmons. "There will be more strife and strikes. It's only going
to continue."
Thousands of workers at a factory in Dongguan in the Pearl
River Delta run by Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings, the
world's largest shoe maker, have been on strike for around 10
days demanding improved social insurance payments, a pay rise
and more equitable contracts.
Other companies caught up in this rising tide of worker
unrest so far include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which is
negotiating with the union at a store it closed last month;
International Business Machines Corp (IBM), where staff
at a Shenzhen computer server factory protested over
insufficient severance pay during the transfer of the plant's
ownership to Lenovo Group Ltd last month, and Samsung
SDI Co Ltd, whose supplier Shanmukang Technology
negotiated with workers over social insurance contributions
after a strike in March.
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH
Workers are emboldened by demographic trends - China's
working age population shrank by almost 6 million in the past
two years to 920 million, National Bureau of Statistics data
show - and by government policies to better protect worker
interests after decades of neglect.
China's family planning policy, introduced 35 years ago, has
eaten away at factories' labour supply for a decade. Parents are
more reluctant to allow their children to work in gruelling
conditions, particularly as rapid economic growth offers
alternatives. Factories first responded to the shortages by
adding leisure facilities like basketball courts and libraries,
and later by raising wages.
Few workers globally have seen the kind of explosive wage
growth that Chinese workers have experienced in recent years:
the average official minimum wage has more than tripled since
2005 - to around 1,300 yuan ($210) a month - according to UBS.
Wages are up 80 percent since the global
financial crisis, yet workers say this has barely kept pace with
the rising cost of living.
NEW RULES, FRESH DILEMMAS
China has overhauled its labour legislation in recent years.
A 2008 labour contract law strengthened worker protections,
including provisions for better severance pay. In 2011, a new
social insurance law strengthened requirements on companies to
contribute to the national social insurance scheme on behalf of
their staff, and, last month, a law was introduced limiting the
use of labour dispatch agencies - or temporary workers - though
companies have two years to comply. Draft legislation under
consideration in southern Guangdong province would help codify
collective bargaining rules there.
Ironically, a more solid legal grounding - which should in
theory have clarified the rules around labour conflicts - has
created fresh dilemmas for both workers and the government.
Beijing and local officials want to defuse labour protests
and create a more stable workforce. But by giving workers more
leverage, they also risk negotiations spiralling out of control.
Collective bargaining regulations aim to channel worker
grievances into a company-specific negotiation and forestall
so-called "wildcat" strikes. But the regulations still lack
protection for workers if talks break down.
"It's hard for workers to really press their demands without
mandatory arbitration or a strike," says Jonathan Isaacs,
special counsel with responsibility for Chinese employment and
labour issues at law firm Baker & McKenzie in Hong Kong. Workers
who take part in collective bargaining have been fired, says He
Yuancheng, editor of the Collective Bargaining Forum website.
Chinese law doesn't protect workers' right to strike,
leaving them vulnerable both to dismissal by their employer and
to police charges. When worker protests spill out of factory
gates onto the streets, workers risk being charged with
disrupting public order and detention.
ACTION, WITHOUT ACTION
Two of China's most prominent labour cases this year involve
this charge. A judge in Guangzhou this week found 12 hospital
security guards guilty of "gathering a crowd to disrupt social
order". The guards had threatened to jump off the roof of the
hospital where they worked after they were cut out of a
settlement with hospital management over compensation.
Earlier this month, a Shenzhen court convened a second
hearing in the case of a former furniture factory employee who
joined a May 2013 protest about management's refusal to discuss
compensation for workers affected by the factory's impending
closure and relocation.
As a result, industrial action in China doesn't always
involve much action.
At the Samsung SDI plant in an industrial area of Shanghai,
where workers declared a strike last week, staff in white
uniform jackets played basketball and badminton on the factory
grounds while others thumbed their mobile phones under purple
wisteria arbours, their hair tucked neatly under white factory
caps.
The tranquil protest was a response to the battery factory's
announcement of a 5 percent pay rise and, workers said in an
online post, rumours that the plant was closing and moving to
Vietnam. Employees said they demanded a doubling of their
salary. Chen Guoyu, the factory's deputy general manager, told
Reuters this was a negotiation over wages, not a strike, and no
decision had been taken to close the factory. Last weekend,
workers settled for a 10 percent raise and a bonus, said one
employee, who asked not to be identified. If the factory closed,
"we'll probably have to make a fuss again," the worker wrote in
a text message.
Senior management has taken note of workers' growing
sensitivity, and can use it to their advantage. When facilities
are sold, senior managers sometimes goad assembly line workers
to protest, using that disruption as leverage to improve their
own severance packages, lawyers said.
The upshot for companies restructuring their operations in
China is that paying the legally required compensation is just
the beginning.
Communication is crucial, lawyers and activists say.
"The vast majority of these disputes could be resolved
beforehand if management had bothered to explain what was going
on to the workers, rather than just presenting them with an
ultimatum," said Geoffrey Crothall, communications director at
China Labour Bulletin.
($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan)
