RPT-China hiring outlook cools as firms turn cautious

By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING Dec 13 Companies have turned more
cautious about plans to hire in China, especially in the
lower-wage inland regions, a survey showed on Tuesday, even as
workers engaged in strikes over possible job losses at a string
of coastal factories.
The Chinese government has been encouraging domestic and
foreign companies to move inland as labour costs rise in the
more mature manufacturing markets in the richer Pearl and
Yangtze river deltas.
A survey by the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group
showed that companies' plans to hire were still strong in those
inland regions but had cooled markedly from earlier enthusiasm
due to worries about the health of the European economy and the
Chinese government's own macro-tightening measures.
"There's still a growth in the intention of hiring in
China. But you have to understand that this is much lower than
in the past," Francois de Yrigoyen, deputy general manager for
ManpowerGroup China, told Reuters Insider.
"Nowadays the cost of labour has risen to such a level that
it's no longer cost effective to be on the eastern coast, so
you'd have to be moving west as much as you can and in places
where it makes sense as well."
Overall, about half of the 4,259 foreign and Chinese
companies in the survey reported no plans to change the size of
their workforce in China. One-fifth planned to add more staff
and another fifth were unsure, testament to the uncertainty
dogging businesses.
By comparison, in the first quarter of last year, 44 percent
planned to increase their workforce while 43 percent planned no
changes, Manpower said.
Overall, plans to hire in China weakened by the most of the
41 countries surveyed, compared with a year ago.
"I think what it tells us is sentiment is softening on
China," said Kim Woodard of InterChina Consulting, which was
unaffiliated with the Manpower survey.
"This is the first statistical indication, other than the
PMI data, which has been very weak."
Hiring intentions are still much stronger than in 2009, when
companies scaled back plans in the aftermath of the global
financial crisis, leaving them unprepared for the subsequent
boom as China unleashed its domestic stimulus program.
WORKERS WORRIED
The cooling in hiring plans in China's interior follows three
years during which companies' plans to expand employment in
central and western parts of the country outpaced other regions.
Cities in the interior are also competing with each other.
Manpower data shows provincial capitals Chengdu, in Sichuan
Province, and Changsha, in Hunan Province, losing out to the
inland megacity of Chongqing.
Moves to cheaper pastures strands low-skilled workers who
have settled on the coasts, many of whom are themselves migrants
from inland China. It comes as the crises in the European and
American economies wallops China's export sector.
A number of strikes have flared in the past few weeks in
Guangdong and Shanghai, the two export-oriented manufacturing
centres of China.
Workers at the Singapore-owned Hi-P International Ltd
factory, which makes electronics for clients including
Apple Inc, demanded compensation for a relocation to
the Shanghai suburbs they fear could lead to layoffs.
At a factory owned by Yue Yuen Industrial, which
makes New Balance sneakers, workers struck in November to
protest the removal of overtime bonuses ahead of a planned move
from Guangdong Province to inland Jiangxi Province, where wages
are much lower, according to China Labor Watch.