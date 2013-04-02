Rescuers find 59 bodies after Tibet landslide -Xinhua

BEIJING, April 2 Rescue teams have found 59 dead
bodies at the site a massive landslide in Tibet and two dozen
more workers are still feared buried in the rubble, Chinese
state media said on Tuesday.
Tonnes of rock, mud and debris engulfed a miners' camp on
Friday in Maizhokunggar County where China Gold International
Resources Corp Ltd operates its Jiama mine.
Emergency workers and other miners spent the weekend digging
through the landslide which was up to 50 metres deep in parts.
Rescuers had to suspend their search for any survivors on
Monday after large cracks were found in hills above the site,
raising fears of more landslides, Xinhua said.
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd, which is listed
in Toronto and Hong Kong, has two operating mines and last week
forecast 2013 production of 26.5 million pounds of copper at
Jiama.
Its shares were largely flat on Tuesday after falling almost
16 percent on Monday.