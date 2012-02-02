Online video firm Youku sues rival Tudou-Xinhua

BEIJING Feb 2 Youku.com, China's
largest online video company, filed a lawsuit against its No.1
rival, Tudou Holdings Ltd, saying it incurred losses
because of claims by Tudou that Youku had misused copyrighted
material, the government-run Xinhua news agency reported on
Thursday.
The suit, which intensifies the battle over hugely popular
online video viewing in China, said the claims by Tudou caused
Youku's share price and advertising revenue to decline, and
raised concerns among investors and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Xinhua said.
Youku is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Tudou on
Nasdaq.
Tudou engaged in "commercial speculation and unfair
competitive practices," Youku claimed, and said it is seeking an
apology and 4.8 million yuan ($762,000) in compensation, Xinhua
said.
The report did not say when or where the lawsuit was filed.
Phone calls to Youku and Tudou's headquarters went unanswered.
The two online sites are engaged in a heated battle for
advertising revenue in China's online video market, which is
estimated to be worth 1 billion yuan ($159 million) and is
expected to grow at a double-digit rate.
The row began in December when the two sites traded
accusations of stealing and reposting videos from each other's
sites.
Each said they would initiate legal action against the other
for copyright infringement. Thursday's news appeared to be a
response by Youku about Tudou's public claims.
Chinese government estimates put the number of internet
users in China at half a billion. Some 325 million Chinese
watched online video last year, Xinhua quoted the China Internet
Network Information Centre as saying.
Despite the fast-growing number of viewers, online video
companies in China have been losing money because of rising
costs for programming, marketing and bandwidth, Xinhua said.