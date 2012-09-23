INSIGHT-China housing drive gives measure of next Premier

| MENGTOUGOU, China, Sept 24
MENGTOUGOU, China, Sept 24 One day last summer,
the man slated to become China's next premier strolled through a
run-down alley between cramped brick huts and then toured a
construction site a few miles away where brightly painted tower
blocks promised new homes for the country's poor.
The contrasting neighbourhoods, both in Beijing's poor,
mining region of Mengtougou, embody the affordable housing
policy overseen by Vice Premier Li Keqiang, who is expected to
replace Premier Wen Jiabao in an upcoming leadership handover.
Affordable housing - and how to pay for it - will be one of
the defining challenges of the next leadership as it tries to
deal with the high housing prices that are one of the greatest
sources of discontent in today's China.
Li's personal involvement hasn't resolved all of the
problems of a programme fundamental to the Communist Party's
claim on power, but it gives some insight into the broader
issues he would have to deal with as premier.
Chinese leaders generally keep their cards close to their
chest, but Li's long association with affordable housing
suggests a populist leadership style even if his policy
preferences remain unknown.
His visits to Mengtougou are helping create an image of a
politician in the mode of current Premier Wen, who is often
portrayed in media as shedding tears over the plight of China's
poor.
"Li has been trying to establish himself as a Wen
Jiabao-like populist who looks after the disadvantaged," said
David Kelly, who follows elite politics closely for
Beijing-based consultancy, China Policy.
Li says he cried on his first visit to a shanty town in
frigid Liaoning Province in northeast China eight years ago -- a
moment that state media now evokes to show his long association
with the cause.
During that 2004 visit as a newly-appointed party secretary
in Northeast China, Li promised to help laid-off miners in the
blighted city of Fushun. Within a year, 13 new residential
housing blocks sprang up to replace the ramshackle slum - an
initiative that is now portrayed as a defining moment in China's
affordable housing policy.
"This was Li Keqiang's contribution to China's economic
development, and to the development of society," said Meng
Xiaosu, a former classmate of Li's, who helped draft China's
housing reforms in the 1990s.
"He saw the workers in impoverished housing conditions. It
was just like the Industrial Revolution-era England that we just
saw during the London Olympics opening ceremony."
MAKING HOUSING AFFORDABLE
While the local issue in 2004 was basic housing in an
economically depressed area, the national policy now aims to
ease discontent over the high price of buying a home.
Average urban disposable income is just 21,810 yuan ($3,500)
a year, but prime apartments sell for millions of yuan.
The programme being championed by Li aims to build 36
million units between 2010 and 2015, at an estimated cost of
$800 billion. Through August, China had built just over 4
million such homes in 2012 against a full-year target of 5
million.
However, critics say the programme is a mish-mash of
initiatives, uneven building standards and poor planning, issues
often highlighted in Chinese media reports.
Targets are missed, scrapped and re-set, leaving pledges to
the poor in places like Mengtougou -- a hilly county pocked with
depleted coal mines -- ringing hollow.
Some of these issues, such as missed targets, were apparent
during a visit to the area by Reuters. Other criticisms, such as
shoddy construction and how well-connected people are able to
jump to the top of the waiting list, were not in evidence.
The 144-tower complex Li visited last year is designed to
house 40,000 people resettled from Mengtougou's mining villages
and squatter towns. Today, construction is still underway at
most blocks.
New residents complained that local authorities razed their
former homes to meet relocation quotas and free up land long
before their new units were completed. That left families to
bounce between expensive temporary rentals for as long as three
years.
Children have to commute for miles to their former schools,
hospitals aren't built yet and extended families crowd into tiny
rooms, awaiting the completion of apartments they were promised.
Finished buildings are brightly painted and roses bloom in
the courtyards. For many, the new apartments provide a higher
living standard than their former rooms, which lacked heating or
plumbing.
"The biggest improvement is that I do not have to go to a
public toilet in cold winter nights and that I do not have to
cook with coal," said 80-year-old Zhou Shu, proudly showing off
the gas cooker in her new 40-square-metre apartment.
Under the affordable housing programme, Beijing gives
construction targets to regional authorities each year.
To meet targets, some local authorities simply reclassify
homes built for government employees or state-owned enterprises
as part of the affordable housing programme.
A Reuters visit to Shijiazhuang, a city southwest of
Beijing, found that a number of apartment units labelled
"affordable housing" were actually factory or teachers'
dormitories.
In other cases, developers secured permits for luxury
housing projects by including a few "affordable" units.
A middle-income city of 10 million people, including
satellite towns, Shijiazhuang is one of the few to have
published a public list of its affordable housing projects.
WEALTH GAP
Few topics get Chinese as riled up as property. The tension
is particularly acute since many have gotten rich by flipping
property in the 15 years since housing reform first began.
During Wen's decade as premier, average home prices rocketed
10-fold, dramatically widening a wealth gap the Party is
ideologically impelled to close.
Meanwhile, the 230 million migrants looking for work in
densely crowded cities cram into factory compounds or in dingy
dwellings lacking basic facilities like indoor plumbing. Others
stay in dormitories on construction sites, ironically building
luxury apartments that speculators never live in.
Wen promised to bring housing costs down to an undefined
"reasonable level" - a move many economists see as a throw-back
to the era of top-down planning controls. His lending restraints
have weighed on economic growth, setting it on course to hit a
13-year low this year, but have done little to dent property
prices.
Beijing refuses to relax the property curbs, in place for
nearly three years, for fear of unleashing a sudden price surge,
even as it tries other measures to lift economic growth.
Property investment generates about half of the country's
economic output and directly affects 40 industries.
"Li has been behind the (affordable housing) programme so
when he becomes premier there will be a strong mandate to
continue," said Arthur Kroeber, managing director of economics
consultancy GK Dragonomics in Beijing.
"The question is not the trajectory of the policy but the
question of how they will pay for it."
The longer the property curbs remain, the more they drag on
not only economic growth, but also the government's plans for
subsidised housing.
Cities rely on land sales for most of their revenue. Unable
to sell land to property developers because of the curbs, many
are running short of funds for other obligations, including
paying for the low-income homes in the affordable housing
programme.
Li's former classmate Meng, who helped draft China housing
reforms, advocates freeing up private housing construction to
generate land revenues to fund the housing targets.
Li himself has so far sidestepped the question of how the
government should define and maintain the "right" property
price. He has never publicly aired his own views on the broader
curbs, in line with China's tradition of political consensus.
Indeed, some analysts suggest housing is too hot an issue to
handle and Li may decide to step back from personally overseeing
the programme once he is premier.
"As premier he can set priorities. If I were premier, I
would choose some easy targets. The housing market isn't easy,"
said Bo Zhiyue, a political analyst at the East Asian Institute
of the National University of Singapore.
"Do you want to raise the price or lower it? Do you want it
to crash?"
EARLY YEARS
Li himself is no stranger to hardship or upheaval.
As an 18-year old in March 1974 - two years before the end
of the Cultural Revolution - Li was one of tens of thousands
forced by Mao Zedong's "sent-down youth" campaign to drop school
work, toil on farms and learn from the peasantry.
He was assigned to a work brigade in rice-growing Fengyang
County, in eastern China's Anhui Province, where he joined the
Communist Party. Over a fifth of Fengyang's population had
starved to death 15 years earlier in the disastrous
collectivisation drive of Mao's Great Leap Forward.
In the late 1970s, shortly after Li left Fengyang, starving
farmers started to break free of communist collectives,
inspiring Deng Xiaoping's reform to allow farmers to plant their
own land.
Chen Xueqin, 70, who lived across a dirt path from Li in
Fengyang nearly 40 years ago, remembers his singular focus,
while fellow villager Xu Weifang, 78, recalls an introvert who
was always reading.
"When he talked it was about work," Chen said.
Today, Li appears more at ease in small groups than in
public. Businessmen and academics say they have been impressed
with his diligent studies of policy.
A law student at prestigious Peking University in the 1980s,
Li was caught up in the fervour of political and economic
reform. He helped translate a British book, "The Due Process of
Law", into Chinese.
He stayed well within the bounds of Party policy and
priorities, even while advocating in his master's thesis mildly
reformist ideas for moving manufacturing to country towns and
loosening China's restrictive residency system.
Traces of his concern for law and process could be seen in
late August, when he began a policy meeting for allocating
affordable housing by visiting a neighbourhood committee and
emphasising fairness in assigning apartments.
The question for investors and analysts, though, is whether
affordable housing demonstrates Li's effectiveness as a
policymaker or potential as a game changer in China's
consensus-based system.
Li's association with affordable housing has helped his
populist credentials. But his track record has few notable
policy achievements, said Bo, the political analyst.
For all his reformist leanings at university, Li shows the
imprint of three decades within a hierarchical party structure.
"When Li speaks about housing matters, it's about giving
directions and issuing directives. Li shows himself to be in
command, well-versed and deeply briefed," said Beijing-based
political analyst Russell Leigh Moses.
"At the same time, it's apparent that he expects Beijing's
instructions to be carried out fully. In that respect, Li
continues the new tradition of seeking to centralise political
authority and policy-making in China."