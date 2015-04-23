International lending to China, Russia falls in Q4-BIS data

ZURICH, April 23 Banks' cross-border lending to China shrank by about $51 billion during the last three months of 2014, data showed on Thursday, bringing down the year-on-year growth rate to 21 percent from the 40 percent seen at the end of September.

The decline in cross-border claims on Russia continued in the fourth quarter, according to data released by the Bank for International Settlements. Adjusted for exchange rates, lending to Russia shrank by about $20 billion, bringing the year-on-year contraction to 21 percent. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)