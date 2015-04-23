UPDATE 1-International lending to China, Russia falls in Q4-BIS data

(Adds detail)
ZURICH, April 23 Banks' cross-border lending to
China shrank during the last three months of 2014 amid jitters
about a protracted slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
China grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of
2015 and weakness in key sectors suggested the economy was still
losing momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the
right policy mix to shore up activity.
Lending by banks to China fell by about $51 billion in the
fourth quarter, according to data released by the Bank for
International Settlements, bringing down the year-on-year growth
rate to 21 percent from 40 percent at the end of September.
Despite the drop, outstanding cross-border claims on Chinese
residents still totalled $1 trillion at the end of 2014, the BIS
said on Thursday.
BIS data also showed the decline in cross-border claims on
Russia continued in the fourth quarter, with geopolitical
tensions still at heightened levels amid Moscow's standoff with
the West over the political crisis in Ukraine.
Adjusted for exchange rates, lending to Russia shrank by
about $20 billion, bringing the year-on-year contraction to 21
percent.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)