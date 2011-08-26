Lion to launch China's first oil & gas QDII fund

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's Lion Fund Management Co
will launch next week the country's first mutual fund that
invests in overseas oil and gas-related assets, as Chinese money
managers step up innovation to woo investors haunted by
inflation concerns.
The fund will invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as
the United States Oil Fund Ltd (USO) that tracks oil
prices, as well as in actively-managed energy funds such as the
Vanguard Energy Fund Admiral Shares that use tools to hedge
against downside risks, Lion said in a statement.
Chinese fund managers are rushing to roll out alternative
investment products as domestic stocks and bonds lose appeal
amid growing concerns over China's economic growth and stubborn
inflation.
Three gold funds have been established in China this year
while the country's first wine investment fund was launched this
week, adding to a series of commodity-related funds that were
designed to help investors fight inflation.
Lion's new fund, to be launched under the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme next Monday, would invest
at least 80 percent of its total assets in overseas
energy-related products, including ETFs backed by oil and gas.
"The conventional wisdom is that commodity prices and the
consumer price index move in the same direction, making
commodities a good hedge against inflation," Lion said in the
statement.
"There has been increasingly strong demand in China for
commodity-related products as investors avoid risks in volatile
stock and bond markets."
The oil and gas fund represents the latest innovative drive
by Lion, which earlier this year launched China's first gold
fund as well as the country's first fund that invests in
overseas real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Lion's gold fund has generated a stellar 22.7 percent
accumulative return since its January inception, outpacing all
other Chinese mutual funds.
Its bigger rivals E Fund Management Co and Harvest followed
suit with the launch of their own gold funds under the QDII
scheme.