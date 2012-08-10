UPDATE 1-China's downturn-proof booze makers hit government wall

* Moutai, Wuliangye are China's biggest baijiu makers
* Fund managers impressed by Moutai, Wuliangye's earnings
guidance
* Beijing vows to clamp down on lavish baijiu-drenched state
dinners
By Clement Tan and John Ruwitch
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 10 The makers of China's
fiery liquor baijiu, a pricey, potent drink that is a staple at
state dinners, say it inspires poets and can even ward off
dementia.
For investors in the largest baijiu makers Kweichow Moutai
Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, the
appeal is more mundane: the companies paid out huge dividends
and raised earnings forecasts when a slowing economy had
prompted dozens of Chinese firms to issue profit warnings.
Demand for high-grade liquor at state banquets and premium
pricing helped Moutai post an operating profit margin last year
that was more than double that of tech giant Apple Inc,
the world's most valuable company, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Moutai is even a partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee,
pushing out a commemorative brew for the London 2012 games.
But the stellar first-half results that these companies are
expected to report this month may mark the high point if Beijing
cracks down on lavish baijiu-drenched banquets.
Moutai posted a 43 percent increase in first half net profit
late on Thursday, yet its shares fell almost 4 percent on Friday
as the growth fell short of what some analysts had predicted.
Wuliangye is expected to announce its interim results after
markets close on Aug. 19.
Premier Wen Jiabao pledged in March to ban the use of public
funds for luxury items including baijiu, which retails for about
$300 per standard bottle and well into the thousands for rare,
aged varieties.
"It really depends on how strongly the government would like
to execute this policy," said Melinda Zhang, a manager in the
consumer and retail practice at the consultancy Booz & Co, who
has studied the baijiu sector.
"In the long term, we see the China baijiu market keeping
stable growth," she added. "The demand is there. Consumption
behaviour of businesses and the government will not have
significant change."
DRYING UP
At the five-star Okura Garden Hotel in Shanghai, a top
banquet venue, the beverage manager, surnamed Liao, said baijiu
sales had dropped more than 20 percent since March.
In Tianjin, a bustling port city near the capital Beijing,
Moutai sales were down by as much as 50 percent over the past
half year, the official China Daily reported in late July.
Some localities have introduced their own rules, like
prohibitions on drinking at lunch, to improve the image of
government officials. In Jiangsu province's Siyang county,
public expenditures on receptions had been cut by two-thirds,
the Shanghai-based Oriental Morning Post reported.
The clamp-down on government profligacy, a hot-button issue
in China where ordinary people sometimes associate officialdom
with boozy banquets and corruption, comes ahead of the sensitive
once-in-a-decade political transition later this year.
Yet fund managers and sell-side analysts have remained
almost uniform in their bullishness on Moutai and Wuliangye, in
part premised on the companies' ambitious earnings guidance.
Wuliangye is predicting a 51 percent jump in first-half profit.
Of the 22 analysts tracking Wuliangye, 21 rate it a 'strong
buy' or 'buy,' according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. For
Moutai, 17 of 18 have a 'buy' or 'strong buy' rating.
While onshore Chinese stock markets fell 33 percent over
2010 and 2011, Moutai was a standout outperformer, surging 25
percent. Wuliangye rose a more modest 3.6 percent.
In 2012, Shanghai-listed Moutai is up 35 percent, while
Shenzhen-listed Wuliangye is up 14.2 percent. This compares with
a 2.8 percent gain in the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings.
"In the awful (stock) market conditions of the last
two-and-a-half years, the outperformance of baijiu stocks has
got to do with their earnings visibility," said Cao Xuefeng,
head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu. "Growth for the
sector will stay high, but rates of growth will slow down."
Moutai and Wuliangye currently trade at 16.6 and 13.2 times
their respective forward 12-month earnings, at the low end among
shares of companies classified as "consumer staples" in China.
Wuliangye did not respond to repeated interview requests and
Moutai declined to comment for this story.
BRIDGE TO THE WORLD
Baijiu, which translates to "white spirits," traces its
roots back centuries and is made from a mixture of grains
including rice, wheat and corn. It packs a punch similar to
vodka, with an alcohol content typically above 50 percent, and
is normally downed fast and neat in tiny shots.
On their websites, Moutai and Wuliangye both boast of their
firms' long histories. Moutai also claims health benefits,
saying moderate drinking "keeps the dementia away" and even
helped a 92-year-old man re-grow his teeth.
But it is demand from the Communist Party that drives sales.
"As liquor for state banquet, Wuliangye has become an envoy
and bridge between China and the outside," Wuliangye said on its
website, adding that "many famous scholars, poets (and) generals
in history have got addicted to the marvellous flavour."
That bridge to the outside has reached investors including
BlackRock Asset Management, which is listed among the top 10
shareholders in both Wuliangye and Moutai.
But the alcohol itself has found few foreign fans. Some 98
percent of Wuliangye's 20.35 billion yuan ($3.19 billion) in
revenue last year was domestic. For Moutai, 97 percent of its
18.4 billion yuan in revenue last year came from within China.
"There is almost no export market. 'Laowais' (foreigners)
don't drink that thing," said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist
at Bank of Communications International Securities.
Indeed, some foreigners have likened drinking baijiu to
swallowing razor blades or jet fuel. That suggests China will
struggle to follow the lead of Japan, which succeeded in making
sake a popular global drink.
British drinks company Diageo Plc is trying. Last
year, Diageo bought a majority stake in Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
, maker of Shui Jing Fang baijiu, a deal that the
company said would "enable us to bring one of the leading
Chinese white spirits brands to international markets."
So far, those international markets are limited to places
such as San Francisco and London, where wealthy Chinese tourists
snap up baijiu because it is cheaper overseas and buyers believe
they run less of a risk of picking up a counterfeit bottle.
Paul Mathew, a British bar owner and drink consultant living
in Beijing, said he did some baijiu experimenting for Diageo.
One example was the Shui Jing Fang Grapefruit Sour, which mixes
a shot of baijiu with pink grapefruit juice, lemon juice,
cinnamon syrup and an egg white.
Derek Sandhaus, an American living in Chengdu, Sichuan, who
chronicled his conversion from baijiu hater to enthusiast in a
blog entitled "300 Shots at Greatness," said he developed a
taste for the liquor after 75 attempts. The title of his blog,
however, refers to one study that estimated it takes 300 shots
to start to enjoy the stuff.
"There's definitely a cultural barrier in terms of
cocktails," Sandhaus said.
HOME SHOPPING NETWORK
That leaves domestic consumption as the main driver.
But as demand slows, supply is building. Credit Suisse
analysts said inventory growth hit a record high of 35 percent
in 2011, outpacing sales growth.
"It doesn't matter if you have superior pricing power like
Moutai does right now. That will disappear when there's
oversupply," BoComm International's Hong told Reuters.
With an operating margin of 67 percent last year -- triple
the industry median according to Thomson Reuters data -- Moutai
can afford to lose a little pricing power. Wuliangye's margin
was a relatively modest 42 percent, still double the industry
median.
"In terms of margins, Kweichow Moutai has the advantage
because most of what they produce is higher-quality liquor,"
said Yi Yangfang, a fund manager at Guangzhou-based GF Fund
Management, which manages $7.9 billion worth of assets that
includes stakes in both Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye.
Some long-time China watchers said the government's
crackdown on lavish banquets may not last long.
Paul French, a veteran Shanghai-based market consultant with
the firm Mintel, said campaigns like the one launched by Wen,
who is due to retire early next year, have tended to be cyclical
and easy to circumvent.
"Every time they try to do anything like this people find a
way around it... If you sit around long enough you'll come up
against that story again in a few years," he said.