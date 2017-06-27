China pumps cash into African floating LNG projects in strategic push

* Western banks wary of FLNG projects
* But well-capitalised Chinese players step up lending
* China aims to become lowest-cost seller of FLNG plants
* Its shipyards to build floating plants for African
projects
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Colin Leopold
LONDON, June 27 China plans to pour almost $7
billion into floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) projects in
Africa, betting on a largely untested technology in the hope
that energy markets will recover by the time they start
production in the early 2020s.
Western banks are wary due to the depressed state of the
shipping and gas markets, as well as the technical difficulties
of pumping gas extracted from below the ocean floor, chilling it
into liquid form on a floating platform and transferring it into
tankers for export.
China, however, is making a strategic push into FLNG, aiming
to become the lowest cost seller of the complex floating plants
and lead the global rollout of a technique that remains in its
infancy, with only one project in commercial production so far.
The country needs gas as a cleaner alternative to coal under
a drive to improve air quality in its cities, and has already
lent $12 billion to Russia's conventional Yamal LNG project in
the Arctic as U.S. sanctions scared away Western banks.
It has also lent or committed almost $4 billion to three
FLNG schemes off the African coast. In two more African projects
costing a total of $3 billion, it plans not only to provide the
funding, but also build the production platforms.
"We see a real commitment to FLNG in China both from the
construction side and from the LNG consumption side where
decreasing costs mean potentially lower cost LNG," said Steve
Lowden, chairman of Jersey-based NewAge which is planning FLNG
projects off Congo Republic and Cameroon.
China already dominates the global market for solar panels
and is a major supplier of coal-fired power plants, aided by
easy money, cheaper labour and state support.
Now, with Beijing pushing President Xi Jinping's "Belt and
Road" vision of expanding trade links between Asia, Africa and
Europe, it is turning to FLNG to bring high technology work to
its shipyards and create jobs - a strategic priority.
FLNG is also attractive to resource-rich but debt-burdened
African countries. Projects can sail into place, drop anchor,
and begin exporting for much less than the cost of onshore
plants, the price of which quadrupled in the decade to 2013.
That, at least, is the theory. The reality is that the
technology remains complex. Royal Dutch Shell's mammoth
Prelude FLNG plant, for example will be aboard the world's
biggest floating structure, but must squeeze the equipment into
a quarter of the space occupied by an LNG plant on dry land.
Wave motion and ocean currents add to the difficulties.
The $12.6 billion Prelude project, which is due to start
operating off Australia in 2018, is typical of those conceived
during the era of high energy prices. However, spot LNG prices
have fallen 70 percent since early 2014 and are expected to
remain under pressure or drop further due to extra supply from
new conventional plants in Australia and the United States.
Despite this, some producers and buyers are banking on the
glut ending early in the next decade, although they don't want
to lock themselves into big projects, preferring smaller, more
flexible ones like in Africa.
The only operational FLNG project launched in Malaysia last
year, with construction of the floating platform costing around
$1.6-$1.7 billion. Bankers say this is still too
expensive and if the Chinese can build one for $1 billion, they
would corner the market.
ESTABLISHED SHIPYARDS
With new investments in costly conventional LNG plants on
hold, the only two production projects to advance this year are
floating types, in Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea. Both are
largely backed by Chinese loans although the platforms are being
built by more established Asian shipyards.
Lowden said the two NewAge projects will be wholly financed
by Chinese companies and this time also built in Chinese
shipyards. "They are more than fully able to handle such
projects," he said.
Still, Dutch offshore engineer SBM and JGC
of Japan will partner with the Chinese players,
including China Offshore Oil Engineering & Construction Ltd.
NewAge expects to sanction both the projects next year.
Last year, China's Wison Offshore & Marine completed the
first-ever FLNG ship but it remains unused following the
cancellation of a project in Colombia it was intended for.
VERY DEEP POCKETS
As typical Western sources of funding have slowed due to the
weak state of the shipping business, highly-capitalised Chinese
players believe the market has reached the bottom and are keen
to step up lending before the cycle turns and pushes up costs.
"The difference is that in the West banks lend at the top of
the market when they have most liquidity, but in China they're
smarter and put money in at the bottom," a financier who advises
Chinese lenders on LNG shipping deals said.
This month, Chinese banks including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, and Bank of China committed around
1.75 billion to project finance the Coral South FLNG project in
Mozambique, bankers said. ICBC declined comment while BOC did
not respond to a request for comment.
By contrast Western commercial banks provided just $200
million in uncovered debt to Coral, to be developed by Italy's
Eni, instead of an originally proposed $1.9 billion.
They cited uncertainties around FLNG technology and a public
debt crisis in Mozambique.
Adam Byrne, Managing Director at ING Bank, said Chinese
lenders "have very deep pockets indeed".
"If they decide to, they can support something for even a
billion or a billion and a half dollars," Byrne told a shipping
conference earlier this month.
AFRICA AND BEYOND
The next big African deal, in Equatorial Guinea, is being
financed by China State Shipbuilding Corp with a $1.2 billion
loan for Fortuna FLNG, bankers say. This project - which is
being developed by UK-listed Ophir Energy, shipping
firm Golar LNG and oil services group Schlumberger
- will produce 2.2 million tonnes of LNG a year and is
expected to be sanctioned within weeks.
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) also lent $960 million
to Golar LNG in 2015 for the first-ever conversion of a
conventional LNG tanker into an FLNG platform, which is set to
enter operation this year in Cameroon. CSSC declined comment.
All these projects were awarded to established shipbuilders
in South Korea, Singapore or Japan, but the experience sets up
Chinese developers to take the lead on other projects in Africa
and beyond, say consultants and industry sources.
Equatorial Guinea sees scope for another two FLNG projects,
its petroleum minister has said, while BP and joint
venture partner Kosmos Energy are also eyeing two in the waters
of Senegal and Mauritania.
China also has plans for conventional LNG production in
Africa. Chinese conglomerate Poly-GCL has begun construction of
an onshore LNG facility in Djibouti which will export Ethiopian
gas to China, according to Poly-GCL's website.
(Colin Leopold reports for Project Finance International, a
Thomson Reuters company; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang and
Brenda Goh in Beijing; Editing by Veronica Brown and David
Stamp)