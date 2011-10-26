China's LNG demand to surge five-fold by end of decade - GDF

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Oct 26 China's demand for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) is expected to surge five-fold to 44 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2020, while the emergence of 10 new
importing countries in Asia could add another 27 million tonnes
of new demand each year, an executive from GDF Suez SA
told an industry conference on Wednesday.
Booming Asian demand, combined with uncertainty over the
pace of new supplies, could create lasting opportunities for
supplies as far afield as the United States to flow into the
Pacific, said Nicholas Zanen, vice-president of trading at U.S.
energy company Cheniere Energy Inc .
Philip Olivier, president of GDF Suez's LNG unit, said LNG
demand in Asia and the Middle East was expected to grow by 95
million tonnes per year from 2010-2020 and although there was
enough flexible supply in the medium term to sate Asian demand,
new plants urgently needed to be build to meet long-term growth.
"We cannot underestimate LNG demand in China and India, and
there is little additional volume available from the Atlantic
Basin," Olivier said.
GDF's bullish forecast on China was in line with forecasts
by state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp, which estimated
the country's 2015 imports at 30 mtpa, driven by a surge in
LNG-fuelled vehicles and development of LNG storage facilities.
China imported 9.4 million tonnes of LNG in 2010.
To ride on Asia's growth, Olivier told Reuters that the
company was focused on building a supply base in Australia via
its proposed Bonaparte floating LNG project.
"Australia is our No.1 priority at the moment because of its
stability and proximity to Asian markets," he said.
Although Australia's gas exports are set to triple by 2017
to overtake Qatar as the world's top LNG exporter, Olivier said
the supply growth would not be enough to take away the premium
in Asian prices.
U.S. IMPORTS
Asian LNG prices, which rose to about $18 per mmbtu earlier
this year after the nuclear crisis in Japan, has sparked hopes
of U.S. supplies moving to the Far East, with Cheniere Energy
saying it was confident its gas would flow to Asia.
Cheniere has received strong interests for its gas and could
announce buyers for phase two of its Sabine Pass LNG project by
this week, Vice-President of Trading Nicholas Zanen told
reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
Pricing for the sales contract would be set at fixed fee of
$3 per mmbtu plus a 15 percent charge above the Henry Hub spot
prices.
"It is a price formula which would be attractive to buyers
as long as they believe oil prices will stay above $80 per
barrel, which many of them do," Zanen said.
China's voracious demand for energy, combined with anemic
economic growth in the West, has changed trade flows for many
resources as suppliers scramble for opportunities to sell into
the higher priced Asian markets.
Last month, China made a rare purchase of U.S. steam coal,
while it has also begun to import from countries such as
Colombia and South Africa.
