PetroChina starts work on largest home-grown LNG plant

BEIJING, April 26 Top Chinese gas firm
PetroChina Co has started building the country's largest
onshore gas liquefaction plant with home-grown technology and
equipment, aiming to hone its capabilities and meet rising clean
energy demand.
The Tai'an plant in eastern Shandong province will be able
chill 2.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day and supply
600,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
when it is ready for operation in late 2013, parent China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Thursday in an inhouse
newspaper.
A company source told Reuters that the project would cost
some 1.5 billion yuan ($237.94 million).
PetroChina , via its LNG unit Kunlun
Energy, started operating its first 1 mcm per day LNG
plant on April 21 in southwestern Sichuan, and its Ansai plant
in northern Shaanxi, with liquefaction capacity of 2 mcm per
day, is due to be ready for use in June.
"We now have the technological capability to build a 3
million tpy plant, but that scale is beyond domestic
manufacturing capability for key equipment," said the company
source, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
"There is also no need to build such a large LNG plant in
China under existing conditions, including gas supplies, demand
and government policies."
To reduce the share of coal consumption and boost gas use,
China's major state energy firms have in recent years focused on
building long-haul gas pipelines to transport the fuel to
consuming centres and earmarked hefty investments for large LNG
import terminals.
Small-scale onshore gas liquefaction facilities, which are
mostly private and near marginal gas reservoirs that have
limited access to pipeline networks, have also boomed in the
past decade. LNG output from these facilities is trucked to
factories and residents, filling a supply gap.
The growing niche market has attracted attention from
national champions such as PetroChina, making the sector
increasingly competitive.
Many of China's existing LNG plants use technology from
companies such as U.S. firm Black & Veatch Corp,
Germany's Linde Ag and France's Technip SA.
Black & Veatch and its partner Chemtex alone have secured 14
such projects in China since 2005, the firm has said.