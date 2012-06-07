RPT-Rectangle Oreos and cucumber gum, made in China for China

By John Ruwitch
SUZHOU, China, June 7 There are no bad ideas
inside Kraft Foods' biscuit research lab in China,
according to director Maggie Wang. Not even the chewing gum Oreo
cookie that a colleague asked her to bite into one day.
Instead of creamy white "stuff" in the centre, a glob of gum
was sandwiched neatly between a pair of Oreo's iconic dark
chocolate biscuits.
"The taste was ok. The problem was that you could not
swallow it," said Wang, a Kraft food scientist with two decades
of experience in the biscuit industry.
Investment may be powering the Chinese economy but
experiments like the gum cookie - which, for better or worse,
never made it to store shelves - are a reminder that consumption
is rising sharply. That means it is vital for food companies to
get the right products into the market, particularly with demand
dimming in the United States and Europe.
A survey published earlier this year by the American Chamber
of Commerce in Shanghai, the largest foreign trade group in
China, showed that for about three in five of its member
companies, the top priority here is producing or sourcing goods
in China for the Chinese market.
"The stereotype is we're exporting jobs and everything's
being manufactured with cheap labour and sent back, and that's
not the case at all," said Kent Kedl, Managing Director of China
and North Asia for the consultancy Control Risks, which
collaborated on the AmCham survey.
China, with its 1.3 billion people, overtook the United
States as the world's biggest new car market three years ago and
became the top grocery market last year. The Boston Consulting
Group said in a report this week that it expects China to be the
world's No. 1 market for luxury goods by 2015.
A RECTANGULAR OREO
KFC, a Yum! Brands chain and one of the first
Western fast food restaurants to hit China in the 1980s, has
long been recognised as a pioneer, with offerings like rice
porridge with preserved egg along with fried chicken.
But many Western companies resisted going local when they
first came to China, in part because they mistakenly believed
their well-known international brands would automatically
succeed there. That mindset has changed, and companies now
routinely tailor products or marketing campaigns.
"It's probably quite hard to find examples of people who
don't localise," said Paul French, chief China analyst at market
research firm Mintel.
BMW developed stretch sedans in China because the
wealthy like to sit in the back and be chauffeured. Wrigley's
sells cucumber-mint flavoured sticks of gum and Haagen Dazs
mooncakes have been a hit since their introduction in 1997.
At the Kraft R&D facility, which is half science lab, half
kitchen, researchers in white coats dabble with seasonings such
as "California Cheeseburger" and "Chicken Feet With Pickled
Chili".
About 95 percent of the ideas that are floated never make it
to market, Wang said. Some notable misfires: a red bean paste
Oreo (kids didn't like it) and a Ritz cracker flavoured like
fish boiled in spicy Sichuan peppercorn oil (too local).
But the trial and error can pay off, sometimes beyond
China's borders.
Blue jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co introduced its
Denizen brand, launched in Shanghai in 2010 and designed to fit
Chinese body types and trends, to the United States last year,
for example.
In 2006, Kraft created a rectangular Oreo wafer cookie that
soon became the best selling biscuit item in China, said Shawn
Warren, President of Kraft Foods China.
Now it's being spiffed up for a return to the country where
the famed cookie sandwich got its start 100 years ago.
"We've done some tests in the U.S. and still think they need
to optimize and tweak it but stay tuned and maybe we'll see it
in the U.S., maybe in the not so distant future," said Warren.
Some day the gum-cookie concept may even resurface, but it
would probably be flipped on its head as gum that tastes like an
Oreo, Wang said.