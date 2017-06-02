China postal authority calls for end to data spat between Alibaba unit, SF Holdings

BEIJING, June 2 China's postal authority has
asked SF Holding Co and Alibaba Holding Group Ltd's
logistics unit, two of the nation's top logistics
players, to end a spat that disrupted deliveries when the two
firms abruptly cut ties on Thursday.
SF is one of several top logistics firms that have a
strategic partnership with Alibaba's Cainiao Network, which
supports an app that allows users to track and pay for
deliveries and links directly to Alibaba's top e-commerce
platform Taobao.
The firms severed a data sharing agreement on Thursday
following SF's claims the Alibaba unit had requested user data
not related to the current partnership, a claim Cainiao denies.
China's State Post Bureau said on its website it was
communicating with both firms and urged the two sides to seek a
diplomatic resolution to safeguard against "serious social
impacts and negative side effects".
The split highlights the stiff competition in China over
hotly-contested user data assets, as top internet players
including Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Group Ltd
consolidate increasingly powerful cloud and big data ecosystems.
The State Post Bureau said agricultural shipments were among
those affected, including deliveries of fresh fruit. On Thursday
Cainiao urged users and merchants to select alternative
logistics firms.
SF said in a statement on Friday users could still access
tracking data on the firm's official website. It said it stopped
sharing data on Thursday after a May request from Cainiao to
provide "unrelated customer privacy data".
Cainiao, which oversees roughly 57 million deliveries a day,
also tracks deliveries purchased on platforms outside the
Alibaba ecosystem.
"Cainiao takes a collaborative approach towards logistics...
We are surprised and disappointed by SF's abrupt action to stop
providing the information that is necessary for the smooth
completion of parcel deliveries," a Cainiao spokeswoman said in
an emailed statement.
Competing data and e-commerce firms, including the cloud
unit of Tencent and the CEO of e-commerce platform JD.com Inc
, weighed in on the rift on social media, calling for
Cainiao to promote a more open data sharing arrangement. Tencent
Cloud provides existing data services to SF.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)