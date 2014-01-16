UPDATE 1-Luxury in China loses lustre as wealthy flee

By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG Jan 16 Wealthy Chinese are likely to
buy fewer luxury goods again this year after the steepest
cut-back on spending in at least five years, changing the game
for high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton which have
staked their growth on China.
Overall spending by wealthy Chinese fell by 15 percent in
2013, the third consecutive year of decline, according to a
survey by the Hurun Report. Spending on gifts in particular also
declined by a quarter.
The drop coincides with a government crackdown on corruption
and gifting, as well as an a growing penchant for travelling and
shopping overseas to circumvent Chinese consumption taxes on
luxury goods as high as 40 percent.
The shrinking ranks of wealthy residents in China has also
reduced luxury spending. One in three so-called high net worth
individuals have already left, or are planning to leave, the
country, the report showed, mostly to seek better opportunities
for their children's education.
Chinese are the top consumers of luxury goods globally. A
slowdown in their spending, or a change in shopping habits,
would hurt high-end retailers already struggling with a weaker
Chinese economy and a more sophisticated clientele that has
moved away from logo-branded goods.
Luxury group Richemont, the maker of high-end IWC watches
and Cartier jewellery, reported this week slower-than-expected
sales growth in the third quarter, largely due to weaker Asian
demand.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, has also seen
sales growth slow last year as Chinese demand cooled, prompting
the company, and brands from rival Kering SA to offer
goods with more discreet logos and in expensive materials.
"In terms of traditional luxury - leathers, accessories,
watches - this year is going to be flat if not a little bit
down," Hurun Report founder and chief researcher Rupert
Hoogewerf told Reuters.
"For luxuries like tea, healthcare, even education, we are
still looking at a booming market."
The crackdown on conspicuous spending, which began in 2012,
is part of a vow made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to be
tougher on graft. He has focused in particular on gifts made to
government officials often in exchange for preferential
treatment or contracts.
As a result, many wealthy Chinese now buy luxury goods for
themselves, rather than as gifts, Hoogewerf said.
Products by Hermes, Chanel, LVMH's Louis Vuitton
brand, Apple Inc and Gucci remained among the
most sought-after brands for gifting, the survey showed.
Less popular were Bulgari - another LVMH brand - Salvatore
Ferragamo, Tiffany and Co and the fiery baijiu
liquor made by Chinese firm Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd,
once the top tipple of Communist Party officials.
SAVVIER CONSUMERS
Affluent Chinese often shop online for the best price
globally. They have also become more confident about their
fashion choices, mixing high-street clothing and accessories
with branded goods.
"There is a much savvier consumer out there," Hoogewerf
said. "There will be more purchasing done overseas than in
China. For a brand that's global it's fine."
Over two-thirds of luxury spending by mainland Chinese was
overseas in 2013, a factor that contributed to the United States
overtaking China as the world's fastest growing luxury market,
according to a study by consultancy firm Bain & Company released
in December.
China's super-rich are also avid collectors - 70 percent of
wealthy Chinese rank collecting as a hobby - but what they are
coveting is changing.
Ancient calligraphy last year surpassed luxury watches as
the most-collected, knocking watches out of the No. 1 spot for
the first time in five years, the Hurun report showed, which
could mean revenue losses for top watch makers but a boon for
auctioneers.
Patek Philippe remained the most popular watch brand for
collectors for the seventh year running while Christie's was the
top ranked foreign auction house, the report showed.
Besides spending less at home, more rich Chinese are leaving
the country. The number of wealthy Chinese who have emigrated or
are planning to do so rose to 64 percent from 60 percent in the
previous year, the survey said.
Most of those leaving, or planning to, are looking for
permanent residency overseas - the United States, Europe and
Canada are top picks. Very few want to give up their
nationality, perhaps because their outlook for China is
improving.
The report showed millionaires' confidence in China's
economy rose for the first time in five years but those who felt
"extremely confident" still accounted for only 31 percent of
those surveyed.
The survey's results are based on responses from 393 Chinese
millionaires, or those with personal wealth of at least 10
million yuan ($1.65 million). The Hurun Research Institute has
conducted the survey for the past 10 years.