Rich Chinese splurge on sportswear as luxury's lustre dims

* China sportswear market to rival luxury by 2020 -
Euromonitor
* Winter Olympics in Beijing spurs sports craze
* Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica poised to reap benefits
By Donny Kwok and Farah Master
HONG KONG, Feb 18 GPS sport watches, compression
leggings and hydration packs are the new must-haves for wealthy
Chinese, pumping up the multi-billion dollar sportswear industry
at a time when China's elite are reining in spending on more
traditional luxury brands.
Extreme sports apparel and expensive active wear is in vogue
thanks in part to government promotion of sport ahead of the
2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and the purchase of the Ironman
brand by China's richest tycoon last year.
The market is also forecast to grow with the government's
decision to relax its one-child policy after 36 years, and
companies like U.S.-listed Under Armour and Canada's
Lululemon Athletica Inc are lining up to cash in.
"It is huge - that wellness and healthy lifestyle
opportunity in the whole of China," said Colin Grant, chief
executive of the Hong Kong-headquartered Pure Group, an operator
of gyms, yoga, retail and nutrition businesses across Asia.
"Luxury has its challenges but active wear is a bright spot
in the industry. Some people wear it to weddings in China."
China will host its first ever Ironman events this year
after billionaire property developer Wang Jianlin bought World
Triathlon Corp for $650 million. The deal is set to capitalise
on a growing fitness craze which saw 134 marathon and
road-running races held across the country last year, up 160
percent from 2014, according to the Chinese Athletic
Association.
As part of its promotion of sport and healthier living
generally, the government says that by 2025, more than 900,000
stadiums and gyms will have been built across the country.
For Under Armour and Lululemon Athletica, two of the Western
brands already active in China, the country offers an
opportunity to grow outside the mature markets of the United
States and Europe.
No. 2 U.S. sportswear maker Under Armour expects China sales
to leap 25 percent a year until 2018, while Vancouver-based
yogawear giant Lululemon says its first Hong Kong store is on
track to make $8 million in sales this year.
But they face a strong field of Chinese rivals such as ANTA
, Xtep and 361 Degrees whose share
prices soared between 34 percent and 56 percent last year.
That compares with traditional luxury titans like Italy's
Prada - a maker of fancy handbags - which sank 45
percent on the Hong Kong exchange last year as Beijing's
clampdown on corruption and China's slowest economic growth in
25 years forced China's elite to change their spending habits.
Some of the money once spent on French wine and Italian
leather now appears to be flowing into high-end heart-rate
monitors and running shoes.
China's sportswear market will surpass the luxury goods
market by 2020, according to Euromonitor, with double-digit
growth each year to 280.8 billion yuan ($43.10 billion) compared
with luxury's single digit growth to 192.4 billion yuan in the
same period. Europe's sportswear market, by comparison, would be
worth $64 billion by 2020, it says.
And China's market is only just starting to flex its
muscles. The sports sector contributes 0.67 percent of China's
total gross domestic product, compared with 2.2 percent in the
European Union and 3.5 percent in the United States, according
to Oriental Patron Research.
GETTING PHYSICAL
In Hong Kong, a typical GPS sports watch costs up to HK$2000
($257) with top brands charging closer to HK$4000, while a pair
of compression tights averages about HK$900.
"I spend mostly on sports shoes and sports watches," said Gu
Xiaojiang, 36, a keen marathon runner who works in the finance
industry in Shanghai.
"From an expenses point of view, not including transport
fees ... I spend a few thousand yuan a year. But if I start
biking, then I suspect I'll start spending a lot."
Those who want to look sporty without actually working up a
sweat are increasingly buying "athleisure", a mix of athletic
and casual clothing that has grown popular even in formal
settings like offices in the United States.
As Chinese customers become more affluent they are becoming
more demanding when purchasing, said Shakeel Nawaz, director at
Escapade Sports which sells sportswear and nutrition products
mainly to the Hong Kong market.
"The mainland customers we get are very, very focused. They
know exactly what they want in our stores. It hasn't gotten to
the watershed moment when it becomes a mainstream thing, but
they are catching up," he said.
($1 = 6.5154 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Farah Master in Hong Kong;
additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by
Stephen Coates)