RPT-China outbound M&A beats 2015 record with 6 months to spare

By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, June 20 In less than six months of
2016, China's appetite for overseas acquisitions has already
outgrown last year's record, as deal-hungry mainland buyers
chase global assets such as real estate, chemicals and high-end
technology.
China National Chemical Corp's $43 billion bid for Swiss
agrichemicals maker Syngenta makes up almost 40 percent
of this year's $111.6 billion total, but even without that deal
the pace has quickened.
Bankers and lawyers say there could, however, be some
slowdown in the second half, as mainland buyers face heightened
scrutiny at home and abroad.
China International Capital Corp, the country's
biggest investment bank, expects outbound deals to hit $150
billion this year.
Chinese acquirers announced $111.5 billion worth of deals in
2015 from 632 transactions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Completed deals, on which banks are paid fees, last year stood
at $73 billion, compared with $45.6 billion so far this year.
Some recent Chinese technology deals have met with
opposition, however, which could turn some buyers cautious.
Midea Group Co's efforts to buy out German
industrial robot maker Kuka, for example, provoked a
political furore in Germany, and the company has had to offer
numerous guarantees on preserving local sites and jobs.
"We expect outbound M&A activities will continue to rise,
but not at the nose-bleeding rate of the first quarter of 2016,"
said David Wu, head of corporate finance, China, for ING Bank.
China's desire to temper the outflow of its foreign
reserves, which dropped more than half a trillion dollars last
year, could also curb deals.
Lawyers say the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE), the custodian of the country's $3.19 trillion reserves,
is anxious that the deal outflows could weigh on the yuan
currency.
"SAFE cancelled the formal approval process for outbound
transactions some time ago, but they are monitoring flows going
out quite carefully, given the recent surge in money leaving the
country," said Andrew McGinty, a partner at Shanghai-based
partner at law firm Hogan Lovells International.
Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of this week's
referendum in Britain over its membership of the European Union
and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in November are
also factors likely to slow Chinese overseas purchases, bankers
say.
After many years of focusing on the booming domestic
economy, Chinese companies are increasingly looking to diversify
their revenues as growth at home slipped to a 25-year low.
Chinese state-owned and private companies are also looking
to upgrade their manufacturing prowess with overseas technology.
Other big purchases announced by China Inc this year include
HNA Group's $6.3 billion acquisition of Ingram Micro Inc
and Haier Group's $5.4 billion bid for General Electric Co's
appliances unit.
"Whether it be from the private sector, government or even
middle market firms, this expansion is strategic and long-term
focused," said John Kim, head of M&A, Asia ex-Japan at Goldman
Sachs.
"The appetite is particularly voracious for technology,
media, healthcare and financial services, and for the
foreseeable future it won't be going away," he added.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Will Waterman)