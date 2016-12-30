China's outbound M&A push to draw more scrutiny after record year

| HONG KONG/BEIJING
HONG KONG/BEIJING Dec 30 China's appetite for
foreign assets is likely to remain healthy after completed
acquisitions surged 46 percent to a record $105 billion this
year as mainland firms scooped up assets ranging from movie
studios to football clubs.
But tighter regulatory scrutiny at home and abroad is likely
to make it harder for Chinese companies to target firms outside
their own core business, or make purchases without giving more
information on their source of funds.
Although Chinese firms' announced as well as completed
overseas acquisitions were the highest ever last year, the
number of deals that stalled was also a record as buyers ran
into greater regulatory pushback from the United States and
other Western nations.
Those regulatory hurdles could become more problematical
once Donald Trump in inaugurated as U.S. president next month,
given his protectionist leanings.
Future deals are also threatened by the stronger curbs that
Beijing has placed on capital outflows to reduce pressure on the
yuan currency to depreciate, bankers and lawyers said.
"For 2017, right now it looks like it's going to be smaller
year than 2016 due to the issues around political uncertainty
and capital controls," said Charles Wu, international partner at
Lock Lord LLP based in Chicago.
Concerns about Chinese ownership of strategic assets and
possible security implications of certain acquisitions meant
$35.6 billion worth of Chinese companies' bids failed this year,
the highest ever, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compares with a mere $2 billion of failed bids last year.
The number of large failed bids was the highest in the
United States, which was also China's preferred destination for
overseas acquisitions.
In China, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange has
begun vetting transfers abroad worth $5 million or more and is
increasing scrutiny of major outbound deals amid concerns more
money could leave the country after the yuan hit an eight-year
low against the dollar.
This should deter some Chinese newcomers to the global deal
making scene, especially those who tried to buy assets not
directly linked to their core business, or those who provide
scant detail on the source of their funding, senior Chinese
bankers said.
This month, Chinese copper-processing firm Anhui Xinke New
Materials withdrew its bid to buy a controlling
stake in a Hollywood studio behind Oscar-winning films "The Hurt
Locker" and "Dallas Buyers Club".
In regulatory filings, Xinke blamed the bid's failure on a
lack of "complete related materials" from the target company,
without fully clarifying why it had backed out.
Dalian Wanda, a Chinese property-to-entertainment
conglomerate, was more successful, and last month extended its
buying spree in Hollywood by signing an agreement for the $1
billion takeover of Dick Clark Productions.
Earlier this year, what would have been the largest takeover
of a U.S. firm by a Chinese buyer was also abandoned when, amid
questions over its opaque shareholding structure, insurer Anbang
suddenly pulled out of its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide.
With more than 800 announced deals still awaiting closure,
bankers and lawyers warned many more could fall by the wayside.
Given the uncertainty surrounding Chinese M&A bets abroad,
overseas sellers are likely to demand higher break-up fees to
ensure the Chinese bidders are confident about their ability to
close the transactions, lawyers said.
In some cases, the sellers are asking for up to 10 percent
of the deal value as break-up fee compared to low-single-digit
fees in some of the earlier deals, said Betty Yap, a partner at
law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.
"People are still sanguine that if there is an acquisition
the (Chinese) government is supportive of, it may take some time
but ultimately capital outflow should not be an issue," she
said. "But clearly there's a heightened sense of scrutiny on the
sell side in these outbound situations.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore, Jessica Yu
in Hong Kong and Jake Spring in Beijing; Editing by Lisa Jucca)