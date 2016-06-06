DEALTALK-Chinese M&A surge seen ebbing as U.S. campaign heats up

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* China 2016 outbound M&A $104 bln so far, close to 2015
total
* But failed M&A attempts also at record nearly $27 billion
* Several deals fall after regulatory pushback
* Lawyers say run-up to US election could deter M&A
* Presumptive Republican candidate Trump critical of China
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, June 7 After snapping up assets at a
record pace so far this year, Chinese buyers are expected to
hold back in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election in
November, nervous that campaign rhetoric might invite closer
regulatory scrutiny of deals.
Uncertainty about the ultimate winner could also give buyers
pause, said lawyers and bankers, as the presumptive Republican
nominee, Donald Trump, has regularly accused China of stealing
U.S. jobs and manipulating its currency for unfair trade
advantage.
"The identity, let alone the foreign policy of the incoming
presidential candidate in the U.S., isn't exactly clear, and it
is fair to say there is considerable uncertainty about how that
will play out in the China market," said Andrew McGinty, a
Shanghai-based partner at law firm Hogan Lovells International,
who has advised on M&A in China for two decades.
Chinese foreign acquisitions this year have totalled $104
billion, close to the total announced last year, but there have
also been a record nearly $27 billion of failed attempts, mostly
in the United States, and mostly due to regulatory pushback.
Figures for deals announced in March through May are already
down from a peak in February.
The latest Chinese outbound deal to run into regulatory
trouble is Anbang Insurance Group's proposed $1.57 billion bid
for U.S. peer Fidelity & Guaranty Life.
The New York regulator has asked Anbang to withdraw its
application after it failed to provide information requested for
processing the deal.
Any deal launched for a U.S. target now is unlikely to
secure all the required regulatory clearances before the
November election, and most buyers will think twice before
launching sensitive deals during the most intense period of
campaigning, bankers say.
"That will create a certain amount of uncertainty within
Chinese buyers because people want to know, 'Well, who is it
going to be looking at my deals?' especially if you consider the
CFIUS aspect," said McGinty, who has nearly two decades of
experience in China.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security
threats, has emerged as a significant risk for Chinese companies
making U.S. acquisitions. The United States is also seeking to
broaden the committee's powers.
HARD LINE
Some technology-related acquisitions from China have faced
unexpected and intense CFIUS scrutiny, leading to some deals
being pulled. In February, China state-backed Unisplendor Corp
scrapped a $3.78 billion bid for Western Digital
Corp after CFIUS said it would investigate the
transaction.
"This (scrutiny) is not likely to decrease any time soon and
may increase, at least in the short term, after a new president
takes office," said Anne Salladin, special counsel with Stroock
& Stroock & Lavan LLP, who advises on CFIUS matters.
Trump has not made comments on Chinese acquisitions, but has
called for 45 percent tariffs on imports from China. Chinese
officials have generally avoided criticising Trump directly,
though they have disputed his claims.
A spokeswoman for Trump's campaign did not respond to
requests for comment.
Salladin said Trump has taken a hard line toward China and
other countries during the Republican primary campaign, but
noted that presidential candidates would often "move toward the
center" during the campaign proper and might, if elected, govern
differently from their campaign rhetoric.
"I think it's too early to make any predictions at this
point," she added.
Another area of concern for some experts is how a new U.S.
president would tackle the long-contentious subject of foreign
currency. China and the United States have traded accusations of
currency manipulation for years before Trump's campaign chimed
in.
"If that were to come back on the agenda, there could be
some friction that would not be helpful for U.S.-China
deal-making," said McGinty.
But anti-China sentiment is unlikely to deter Chinese buyers
in the longer term, said Alberto Forchielli, founder of
China-focused private equity firm Mandarin Capital.
"Chinese investments in the U.S. will be less and less
popular. It will be a more difficult business climate,"
Forchielli said.
"Chinese corporates, however, are not worried about U.S.
elections. They know that in an electoral year there is a phase
of China bashing. They will continue to buy."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca, Tris Pan, Clare Jim in
HONG KONG and Richard Valdmanis in WASHINGTON; Reporting by
Denny Thomas; Editing by Will Waterman)