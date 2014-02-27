Samsonite trumps LVMH as China retail moves downmarket

* 65 pct of luxury retailers missed China store opening
targets last year
* Counterfeit concerns, taxes and easier visas drive rich
Chinese abroad
* Shopping centre developers could lose up to $25 bln in
China in next few years
* Mid-tier brands gaining upper hand in China rent, location
discussions
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Feb 27 The world's biggest luxury
brands are slowing their expansion in China as more consumers
shop abroad, leaving mall operators holding the bag.
Two-thirds of high-end retailers missed their targets for
new store openings in China last year, according to an analysis
of 43 retailers published by development and design consultants
Knight Frank and Woods Bagot.
Lower-priced fast-fashion brands such as H&M and
Zara, however, beat their expansion goals.
The shift reflects a government crackdown on lavish gifts, a
growing preference among many Chinese to take advantage of lower
taxes and buy their luxury goods abroad, as well as an emerging
middle class looking for affordable brands.
For brands such as Samsonite, the move downmarket
is a welcome change. Last year, the luggage maker opened 200 new
outlets in China. This year, the target is 500.
"Before it was like we were unwanted people, illegitimate
brands. They needed the luxury brands," said Ramesh Tainwala,
Samsonite's president of Asia Pacific and Middle East. "The
equation is changing."
Tainwala said he is now getting prime spots in department
stores near Qingdao in eastern China and Urumqi in the northwest
- places that would have relegated him to the luggage department
just a year ago.
For developers who thought China would never tire of luxury,
it could be a $25 billion miscalculation.
James Hawkey, an executive at commercial property services
group Cushman & Wakefield, estimates that up to a quarter of the
700 malls, department stores and outlets currently under
development in China's top 30 cities could fail, costing
developers as much as 150 billion yuan ($24.60 billion).
"The mid-market retailers are expanding fast, but they are
not expanding fast enough to fill all of the shopping centres,"
Hawkey said.
In some markets such as Chengdu and Shenyang, there are as
many as 10 shopping centres in the works while the likes of Zara
and H&M only plan to open two or three stores, he said.
WALKING WALLETS
For luxury brands that invested heavily in China, the stores
are becoming expensive window-shopping destinations where
customers can check out products before buying abroad.
Concerns about authenticity and domestic taxes that can top
40 percent have long lured wealthy Chinese to shop overseas.
Now, easier visa requirements and a growing appetite for new
experiences pushed the number of outbound Chinese travellers to
100 million last year, a 20 percent increase from 2012.
Brokerage CLSA forecasts the number of Chinese travelling
overseas will hit 200 million by 2020.
"Really the investment we're making in China is so that we
also benefit when they travel outside China," Burberry
Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather told analysts in
January.
Burberry, which has hired Mandarin-speaking sales associates
globally, has 72 stores in China and will open its largest store
in the Asia Pacific in Shanghai this spring. The luxury retailer
will continue opening stores in mainland China but will be
"making sure they're in the right locations with the right
adjacencies," Fairweather said.
Gucci parent Kering said in October that Chinese
tourists had boosted the company's European sales by almost 10
percent and sales to Chinese visitors to the United States were
"booming".
"Given the slowdown in luxury retail sales and more Chinese
travelling overseas, the shops in China are now for window
shopping. Instead of opening three or four in each city, they
might just open one or two," said CLSA senior research analyst
Susanna Leung.
SMALLER MARKETS
Much of the new mall development is concentrated in smaller
cities where average income is lower and customers are looking
for mass-market brands.
A survey by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association
last spring showed that about half of the developers surveyed
would be expanding in top districts in these cities and nearly a
quarter would build in average districts.
Luxury brands prefer downtown locations in big cities like
Shanghai and Beijing.
The world's biggest luxury group LVMH plans to
slow its annual China expansion to 4 to 5 percent, about half
the rate it recorded in 2013.
"I can confirm that the idea is not to develop in the
second-rate or fourth-rate cities in China. We do want to keep
our presence in China in the iconic areas," Chief Executive and
Chairman Bernard Arnault told analysts last month.
Luxury retailer Prada SpA has also expressed
concerns about extending its customer base too far in China and
Gucci has said it will focus on renovating existing stores and
renegotiating its leases as they come due.
Luxury brands' increasingly careful assessment of the China
market could hurt developers' bottom line if it means cutting
back on rentals.
The average rent in a high-end shopping centre in a smaller
city fell 2 percent last year while the average vacancy rate
rose to 10.9 percent, the opposite of what happened in bigger
cities, according to the Knight Frank and Woods Bagot report.
"For the newer centres in non-core locations, the landlords
don't have pricing power," said Steven McCord, local director
for China retail research for property firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
"In order to fill up their malls they've got to be generous
with rental terms," he said, adding that developers are also
offering to pay fit-out costs and pursuing less-expensive luxury
brands such as Coach and Michael Kors.
The shift downmarket will challenge mall developers for
years to come, said Paul Hart, greater China executive director
with Knight Frank.
"Remember the movie, 'Field of Dreams'? It's a little bit
like that, 'build it and they will come'. I think there is a
lack of appreciation by certain people in the development
community about the dynamics that drive retail," he said.