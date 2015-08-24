China shares give up this year's gains in brutal selloff

* Shanghai index down 8.5 pct, gives up all 2015 gains
* CSI300 index -8.6 pct, now down 7 pct this year
* 'Pessimism is growing' - fund manager
* Investors seek safe havens on policy uncertainty
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Aug 24 Chinese stocks plunged more
than 8 percent on Monday, posting their biggest one-day loss
since the height of the global financial crisis in 2007 as
disillusioned investors dumped shares after Beijing held back
expected policy support at the weekend following last week's 11
percent slide.
The latest tumble, which saw flagship indexes resolutely
breaking key support levels, wiped out what was left of the
market's stellar gains this year.
The blue-chip CSI300 index tumbled 8.8 percent, to
3,275.53, while the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 8.5
percent, to 3,209.91 points, putting it back where it began
2015.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell for the seventh
straight day, dropping 5.2 percent to 21,251.57 points, which
analysts blamed both on weak onshore performance and to
investors moving money out of yuan-denominated assets after a
surprise devaluation in the Chinese currency earlier in August.
All index futures contracts in China <0#CIF:> <0#CIC:>
<0#CIH:> slumped by their 10 percent daily limit, reflecting
tumbling share prices and pointing to more bad days ahead.
"Market bears dominate the index futures market... and
investor pessimism is growing," Shenzhen-based Bosera Asset
Management Co said in an emailed comment on Monday's free-fall.
"Further falls in the indexes would smash market
confidence."
The fall spanned every corner of the market, with small-cap
growth stocks and state-owned blue chips declining at roughly
equal rates.
Highlighting the brutality of the sell-off, only 16
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen were in positive
territory. Over 2,000 stocks, or 80 percent of the total, were
down by the 10 percent daily limit, according to Reuters
calculations.
INVESTOR REGRETS
"I regret not having fled the market last week," said a
retail investor who identified herself only by her surname,
Zhang.
"With the market falling like this, there's no hope at all.
It's already a bear market and the government is responsible,"
she said.
Alex Kwok, analyst at China Investment Securities in Hong
Kong, said it's difficult to judge whether investors were
overreacting, noting that economic fundamentals remained weak.
"This is already a small-scale stock market disaster. Any
rebound, if there is any, could be just technical."
The drop came after Beijing failed to make a strong policy
move over the weekend to support stocks, as was widely expected
after an 11 percent plunge last week.
Many investors had expected the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) would over the weekend cut the amount banks have to keep
in reserves, which could boost stocks by increasing market
liquidity and address weakness in China's vast manufacturing
sector.
No such move materialised, and the only policy support in
evidence was an announcement formalising rules allowing pension
funds to buy stocks, a policy initiative that had already been
trailed.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)