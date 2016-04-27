UPDATE 3-Iron ore, steel lead China commodities retreat as curbs bite

* Dalian iron ore, coking coal, coke slump by 6 pct limit
* Dalian doubles fees on coking coal, coke futures from
Thursday
* Announces more new rules to come into effect from April 29
* Chinese exchanges have raised transaction costs after
surge
(Adds latest changes by Dalian exchange)
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
MANILA/SHANGHAI, April 27 A major Chinese
commodities exchange took further steps to calm volatile markets
on Wednesday, hiking transaction fees and widening trade limits
in a move that could make exiting futures contracts more
orderly.
Iron ore and steel futures fell again in reaction to higher
trading costs, brought in to deter speculative investors
believed to be behind last week's spike in prices and volumes
that had stoked fears of a destabilising crash.
The Dalian Commodity Exchange said it would double the
transaction fees on steelmaking raw materials coking coal and
coke futures from Thursday, the fourth increase in a week.
It later announced that from April 29 it would further widen
the trading limit for coking coal and coke futures to a 7
percent move in either direction from 6 percent, a step that
could potentially reduce trading disruptions.
The exchange also said the minimum margin for both contracts
would be increased to 9 percent from 8 percent previously.
Dalian had also raised transaction fees on iron ore futures
twice this week as the exchange, along with other commodity
platforms in Shanghai and Zhengzhou, imposed curbs to restore
calm to markets after a week-long surge unsettled global
investors.
The curbs implemented by the exchanges appeared to be having
the desired effect, said Wang Di, analyst at CRU consultancy in
Beijing.
"What they're trying to do is minimise too much speculation,
especially from the retail investors."
Analysts said speculators were betting that a rise in
infrastructure spending in China would lift raw material prices,
which have been depressed for years by a persistent supply glut.
The rapid price gains have defied the supply-demand balance
of the underlying commodities, and analysts warned there was a
risk of a bigger correction ahead, similar to last summer's
crash in Chinese shares that also followed a rapid run-up.
"If prices in China go too far off from fundamentals,
markets in China could lose credibility, similar to what had
happened in the stock market," Citigroup analysts said in a
report.
The most traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped by its 6 percent downside
limit for a second day in a row on Wednesday, before closing 5.4
percent lower at 434.50 yuan ($66.95) a tonne.
Coking coal and coke on Dalian also slid by
the 6 percent maximum allowed by the exchange, but coke slightly
trimmed losses to end down 4.9 percent.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar - or reinforcing bar
used in construction - fell 3.7 percent to 2,500 yuan a tonne
. The less-traded hot rolled tumbled by its 6
percent downside limit before closing 4.6 percent lower.
After raising the transaction fee on iron ore futures
contracts twice, the Dalian exchange said it "will step up
supervision and resolutely curb signs of overheated speculation
in some products to prevent risks and maintain steady operations
of markets".
Wednesday's pullback was concentrated on steel and
steelmaking futures, but other commodities also slipped. Cotton
on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange and egg futures on
Dalian each fell nearly 2 percent.
($1 = 6.4901 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Will Waterman and Mike Collett-White)