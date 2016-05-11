From bull to bear market: China commodities shakeout hits investors, threatens mills

* Rebar, iron ore prices down 23 pct from April peaks
* Steel inventories have risen after 8-week drop
* Some retail investors shifting back to stocks
By Manolo Serapio Jr and David Stanway
MANILA/BEIJING, May 11 Only a month ago, Chinese
commodities prices were skyrocketing, led by a stampede of
speculative investors betting on early signs of recovery in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Now, not only has the bubble been popped but a dive has left
steel and iron futures 23 percent off their April peaks and in
bear market territory. This in turn threatens to put the brakes
on the restart of steel plants that became profitable as prices
rose, as well as drive investors to other markets.
When prices shot up in April, Chinese commodities exchanges
moved quickly to raise trading fees and push speculators to dial
down trading positions, anxious to ensure there was no repeat of
the boom and bust Chinese stocks suffered last year.
With steel prices falling sharply, the risk now is producers
that reopened - dubbed "zombie" steel mills after being idled
when prices slumped in recent years - will have to rethink.
"This month, some good mills are making money but their
profits are dropping day by day. The half-dead steel mills that
reopened will make big losses - they are uneconomic," said Xu
Zhongbo, head of Beijing Metal Consulting which advises Chinese
steel mills.
UNSOLD HOUSES
Weighing on steel prices, inventories held by Chinese
traders rose 1.2 percent last week to 9.2 million tonnes, after
falling for the past eight weeks, said Kevin Bai of CRU
consultancy in Beijing.
"There have been a lot of reopened plants but demand has
hardly improved," said Bai. "We think steel prices may still
have some more downward pressure because of the supply
response."
Rebar, a reinforced steel used in construction, fell to as
low as 2,085 yuan ($320.40) a tonne on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange on Tuesday, before recovering some ground to
close at 2,146 yuan on Wednesday, down 23 percent from its April
peak.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, steelmaking raw material
iron ore traded at 385 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, also
23 percent below its peak hit just two weeks ago.
There remains a significant inventory of unsold houses in
some of the smaller, more provincial tier 3 and 4 Chinese cities
that developers will focus first on selling before constructing
new properties, said Standard & Poor's analyst May Zhong.
"Until we see meaningful destocking in the tier 3 and 4
cities, then we can't expect construction activity to pick up,"
said Zhong.
INVESTORS MOVE ON
The aggressive measures taken by commodity exchanges in
Dalian, Shanghai and Zhengzhou to rein in speculation, from
increasing trading fees and margins to widening daily movement
limits, have helped encourage investors to look at other markets
to put their money in.
"I am taking a break from commodities futures," said
42-year-old Ji Xiaoxu from China's Henan province, who has been
investing in futures markets since 2009.
"I am doing some U.S. stocks at the moment as there is no
leverage and is safer."
On Wednesday, the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said it would
effectively raise trading fees for some institutional investors
for rapeseed meal futures contracts from May 13 after a recent
jump in prices.
Such was April's surge in China's commodity futures trading
that daily turnover in 18 contracts averaged $376 billion over
the last two weeks, Morgan Stanley said in a report last week.
But the short-term nature of the trading was also evident.
The average holding period in the past weeks for rebar and
iron ore futures traded in China was only 2.0 and 2.4 hours,
respectively, versus 25.8 hours for Brent crude on ICE
Futures, Morgan Stanley said.
"In China, there is so much cash and people just follow the
crowd," said Xu of Beijing Metal Consulting.
($1 = 6.5077 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Melanie Burton
in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)