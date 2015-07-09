China public security ministry targets illegal market activity

BEIJING, July 9 China's public security ministry
said it will crack down on illegal activity in equities and
futures markets following what it called "abnormal volatility"
on the country's exchanges.
The ministry will focus on tackling insider trading, leaking
of confidential information, malicious short-selling of shares
and stock futures, the spreading of rumours and market
manipulation, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
The ministry said it is working closely with China's
securities regulator.
State media reported earlier that police and China
Securities Regulatory Commission were investigating more than 10
individuals and organisations for malicious short-selling of
shares.
State news agency Xinhua said earlier that police would
investigate clues pointing to potentially malicious
short-selling amid a sharp slide in Chinese stock markets, which
have plunged by nearly a third in the past month.
